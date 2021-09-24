Photos: Meet the Cast of WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME National Tour

With rehearsals now underway, the producers of the Tony Award nominated play and Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me announced complete casting today for the highly anticipated return of the North American tour.

Meet the cast below and go inside the preparation process with new photos from the rehearsal room!

The tour of Heidi Shreck's groundbreaking play will resume performances next week at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, MN on September 30, 2021, and will continue to play over 13 cities during the 2021/2022 season, including engagements in Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, Boston and Nashville with more still to be announced.

Cassie Beck will star in the National Tour of What the Constitution Means to Me, directed by Oliver Butler. Beck ("I Know What You Did Last Summer," The Humans on Broadway), will be joined by Mike Iveson from the original Broadway and National Tour cast, and high school students Jocelyn Shek and Emilyn Toffler alternating in the role of the student debater. Jessica Savage and Gabriel Marin join the cast as understudies.

"It's exhilarating to be returning to theaters again and I can't wait to welcome audiences back to What the Constitution Means to Me," said Heidi Schreck. "Cassie Beck is a brilliant actor and human being and I am thrilled audiences across America will have the opportunity to experience Constitution with her on stage. I'm also grateful to everyone who worked so hard this past year to make the return of this tour possible."

"I have been waiting to play this role for more than 16 months! I am thrilled to finally get to bring this incredible piece of theatre to life on stage every night," said Cassie Beck. "It is an honor to share Heidi's story with audiences across the country, and I can't wait to get to work!

Playwright Heidi Schreck's boundary-breaking play breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it will affect the next generation of Americans. Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Schreck's timely and galvanizing play, directed by Oliver Butler, became a sensation on Broadway where it received two Tony Award® nominations among countless other accolades. See the play The New York Times hailed as "not just the best play on Broadway, but also the most important."

What the Constitution Means to Me features scenic design by Rachel Hauck (Hadestown), costume design by Michael Krass (Hadestown), lighting design by Jen Schriever (Eclipsed), and sound design by Sinan Refik Zafar (Hamlet).