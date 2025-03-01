Photos: Meet the Cast of Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The World Premiere of All Nighter, a new play by Natalie Margolin, directed by Jaki Bradley is currently running at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the special day below.

The cast features Kristine Froseth, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester, Havana Rose Liu, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.



It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas