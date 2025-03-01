News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Meet the Cast of Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER

All Nighter will run through May 18, 2025 at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space.

By: Mar. 01, 2025
The World Premiere of All Nighter, a new play by Natalie Margolin, directed by Jaki Bradley is currently running at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025. The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the special day below.

The cast features Kristine Froseth, Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher, Tony Award nominee Julia Lester, Havana Rose Liu, and Alyah Chanelle Scott.
 
It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Director Jaki Bradley and Playwright Natalie Margolin
Director Jaki Bradley and Playwright Natalie Margolin

Director Jaki Bradley and Playwright Natalie Margolin
Director Jaki Bradley and Playwright Natalie Margolin

Photos: Meet the Cast of Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER Image
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu, Director Jaki Bradley, Playwright Natalie Margolin, Julia Lester, Tessa Albertson and Olivia Puckett

Photos: Meet the Cast of Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER Image
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu, Director Jaki Bradley, Playwright Natalie Margolin and Julia Lester

Photos: Meet the Cast of Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER Image
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu, Director Jaki Bradley, Playwright Natalie Margolin and Julia Lester

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester

Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu and Julia Lester

Julia Lester
Julia Lester

Julia Lester
Julia Lester

Havana Rose Liu
Havana Rose Liu

Havana Rose Liu
Havana Rose Liu

Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher

Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher

Alyah Chanelle Scott
Alyah Chanelle Scott

Kristine Froseth
Kristine Froseth

Alyah Chanelle Scott
Alyah Chanelle Scott

Alyah Chanelle Scott
Alyah Chanelle Scott

Olivia Puckett
Olivia Puckett

Olivia Puckett
Olivia Puckett

Tessa Albertson
Tessa Albertson

Tessa Albertson
Tessa Albertson

Director Jaki Bradley
Director Jaki Bradley

Director Jaki Bradley
Director Jaki Bradley

Playwright Natalie Margolin
Playwright Natalie Margolin

Playwright Natalie Margolin
Playwright Natalie Margolin

Photos: Meet the Cast of Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER Image
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu, Director Jaki Bradley, Playwright Natalie Margolin, Julia Lester, Tessa Albertson and Olivia Puckett

Julia Lester
Julia Lester

Havana Rose Liu
Havana Rose Liu

Kristine Froseth
Kristine Froseth

Alyah Chanelle Scott
Alyah Chanelle Scott

Tessa Albertson
Tessa Albertson

Kathryn Gallagher
Kathryn Gallagher

Photos: Meet the Cast of Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER Image
Alyah Chanelle Scott, Kathryn Gallagher, Kristine Froseth, Havana Rose Liu, Director Jaki Bradley, Playwright Natalie Margolin, Julia Lester, Tessa Albertson and Olivia Puckett

Signage for "The All Nighter"
Signage for "The All Nighter"





