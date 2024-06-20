Photos: Meet the Cast of EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL

Empire: The Musical will premiere July 1 for a 12-week limited engagement.
EMPIRE: The Musical, is getting ready to premiere in its hometown, New York City, July 1 for a 12-week limited engagement at New World Stages. The production, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Caroline Sherman & Robert Hull, will be directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. This elevated new musical celebrates the world’s most iconic tower: The Empire State Building.
Told through the lens of three generations of dreamers and doers spanning New York City in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and the Bicentennial Year of 1976, this original story shines new light on one of history’s greatest feats of will and desire. With a desperate city pinning its hopes on this seemingly impossible project, only skyscraper-high levels of grit and determination could keep it climbing. In EMPIRE, audiences will take the thrilling ride to the sky with the brave Mohawk Skywalkers, industrialist visionaries, and can-do immigrants, all of whom had the guts to go up when everyone else was down.
The cast of EMPIRE includes Danny Iktomi Bevins, Monique Candelaria, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano, and Ethan Saviet.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
The cast of EMPIRE
Videos