Photos: Mandy Gonzalez, Jessie Mueller and More in BROADWAY’S LEADING LADIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PBS, in partnership with No Guarantees and Nouveau Productions, presented a one-night-only special event, Broadway’s Leading Ladies, held on Monday, March 10 at New York City’s Town Hall. See photos here!



The concert featured an all-star cast of women whose unique contributions have energized and defined the Broadway we know today, including LaChanze, Kate Baldwin, Jennifer Holliday, Judy Kuhn, Lindsay Mendez, Jessie Mueller, Jennifer Simard, Mandy Gonzalez, Adrianna Hicks, Amber Iman, McKenzie Kurtz, Solea Pfeiffer, and Helen J. Shen. Presenters included original Broadway A Chorus Line cast members Kelly Bishop, Baayork Lee, and Priscilla Lopez, and the evening was hosted by Bebe Neuwirth.



Broadway’s Leading Ladies will air nationally on PBS stations in 2025 at a date to be announced. The leading ladies were joined by members of the American Pops Orchestra, conducted by Luke Frazier, whose PBS credits include Wicked in Concert and Broadway’s Leading Men. Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra last appeared at Town Hall in the critically acclaimed musical tribute to Edith Piaf.