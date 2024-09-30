Photos: MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performances are now underway for the World Premiere of the new musical, My Best Friend's Wedding, at Ogunquit Playhouse. The musical features a book by Ron Bass & Jonathan Harvey, based on the hit TriStar Pictures' film with a screenplay by Ron Bass and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach & Hal David. Check out all new production photos below!

Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, the production will run through October 27.

My Best Friend's Wedding stars Krystal Joy Brown as Julianne, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle as Michael, Lianah Sta. Ana as Kimmy, Morgan Bryant as Samantha, Zoe Jensen as Amanda, Telly Leung as George, Mark Lotito as Walter, Austin Phillips as Scotty, and Soara-Joye Ross as Isabelle.

My Best Friend's Wedding will feature Music Direction by Andrew Sotomayor, Scenic and Costume Design by Colin Richmond, Lighting Design by Richard Latta; Sound Design by Kevin Heard; and Wig/Hair & Makeup Design by Roxanne De Luna. Nikki Lint is the Production Stage Manager. Casting by ARC/ Mark Brandon, CSA & Jarrett Reiche

My Best Friend's Wedding is based on the wickedly funny film of the same name and features some of the most iconic pop anthems ever written by the legendary Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including I'll Never Fall in Love Again, I Just Don't Know What To Do With Myself, Walk on By, I Say A Little Prayer and What's New Pussycat?.

Fiery food critic Julianne Potter has always turned her nose up at romance. It's the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O'Neal. When she hears he's about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it's not as easy as she first thought. Can she derail her best friend's wedding in time and keep Michael all for herself?