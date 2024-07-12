Photos: Lucie Jones & More in THE BAKER'S WIFE at Menier Chocolate Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Menier Chocolate Factory is now presenting Gordon Greenberg’s production of The Baker’s Wife – with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Joseph Stein. Check out first photos of the cast in action!

The cast includes: Bobbie Chambers (Niece), Mark Extance (The Teacher), Josefina Gabrielle (Denise), Jack Gardner (Philippe), Sutara Gayle (Therese), Hana Ichijo (Niece), Lucie Jones (Genevieve), Bart Lambert (Ensemble), Michael Matus (The Marquis), Norman Pace (Claude), David Pendlebury (Ensemble), Robyn Rose (Niece), Clive Rowe (The Baker), David Seadon-Young (Antoine), Matthew Seadon-Young (Priest), Liam Tamne (Barnaby), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Dominique), Annabelle Williams (Ensemble) and Finty Williams (Hortense).

The arrival of a new Baker and his younger wife turns a provincial French village upside down in this cult classic musical from the legendary Stephen Schwartz (composer of Godspell, Wicked, Pippin) and Joseph Stein (writer of Fiddler On The Roof).

Based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, The Baker’s Wife is filled with some of Schwartz’s most ravishingly beautiful music, and will immerse the audience into world of Gallic charm in this first major UK revival since its West End première.