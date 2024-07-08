Photos: Lindsay Mendez Reflects on the 'Life-Changing Journey' of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nearly nine months after the critically acclaimed revival opened at the Hudson Theatre, Merrily We Roll Along star Lindsay Mendez said goodbye to her 'old friends.'

While performing as Mary Flynn in Merrily We Roll Along, Mendez celebrated several personal milestones. She married her longtime partner, actor J. Alex Brinson, with costars Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe by her side. Later, the pair announced that they are expecting their first child, becoming a family of four. In a heartwarming Instagram post, Mendez shared, "it feels like this journey has been part of my life forever…maybe because this story and the people in it have made such a deep mark on my heart."

Mendez expressed her gratitude to her costars and personal team for their support, sharing, "the gratitude for this experience is deeper than I can convey, and has changed mine, and my family’s life forever. . . Show people is what we are. And these folks are the most magical, passionate, caring humans. I can only sum this all up by saying…”we had a good thing going…going…gone"."

See the full post below!

The first-ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along played its final performance on July 7, 2024, following 20 previews and 312 regular performances. The four-time Tony winning revival starred Tony award winner Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the revival was filmed last month, though an official announcement of future plans for the capture has not yet been made.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG was directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, featuring music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart. MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG's design and creative team included Tim Jackson (choreography), Tony Award Winner Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic & Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Kai Harada (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), Joel Fram (music direction and additional vocal arrangements), Catherine Jayes (music supervision), Alvin Hough Jr. (associate music supervision), Kristy Norter (music coordination).