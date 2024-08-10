News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Miguel Alberto Gil from IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Miguel Alberto Gil, who plays 'Sonny', takes you behind the scenes of IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny

By: Aug. 10, 2024
Miguel Alberto Gil from IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today Image
Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Miguel Alberto Gil takes you behind the scenes of In the Heights at The Muny

Miguel Alberto Gil from IN THE HEIGHTS at The Muny Takes Over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Today
About Miguel Alberto Gil

Miguel (Sonny de la Vega) is currently making two of his dreams come true: his Muny debut and working on THIS show. Broadway: Kimberly Akimbo (u/s Seth/Aaron/Martin). Regional: Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo, The Kennedy Center). He would like to thank the cast, creative team, crew, his representatives at CESD and Luber Roklin, The Telsey Office, as well all the abuelas in his life who shaped him into the guy he is today! Venezuela is in the house! @miguelito.gil

Follow along on our Instagram today to learn more about Miguel and In the Heights, running at The Muny now! 




