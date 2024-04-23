Lindsay Mendez Ties the Knot to J. Alex Brinson with MERRILY's Jonathan Groff & Daniel Radcliffe by Her Side

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a heartwarming ceremony that captured New York City romance and Broadway charm, Tony Award-winning Broadway performer Lindsay Mendez exchanged vows with her fiancé J. Alex Brinson at the picturesque Bethesda Terrace in New York City. The joyous occasion was witnessed by close friends, family, and a sprinkling of fellow Broadway stars.

Over the years, Mendez and Brinson have often offered glimpses of their love on social media, giving fans a peek into their life together, including their engagement announcement, and most recently a post sharing that the pair are expecting their first child together, Mendez' second child.

Yesterday's wedding ceremony was a true Broadway affair, with Mendez's co-stars and friends from the theater community in attendance. Jonathan Groff, known for his roles in Spring Awakening and Hamilton, officiated the ceremony, adding his flair to the proceedings. Additionally, Daniel Radcliffe, Mendez's co-star from Merrily We Roll Along was in attendance.

The couple's happiness was evident as Brinson shared snapshots of their special day on his Instagram story, allowing friends, family, and fans to join in the celebration from afar.

From all of us at BroadwayWorld, Congratulations Lindsay and J. Alex!