Lindsay Mendez Joyfully Announces Pregnancy, Baby Due This Fall

Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez and fiancé J. Alex Brinson just announced that they are welcoming a new bundle of joy! Mendez posted the announcement on her Instagram page, with the caption, "I can’t wait to make Lucy a big sister and welcome our new baby this fall."

Mendez also shared that she will continue to perform her role as 'Mary Flynn' in Merrily We Roll Along through July 7, writing, "I’m also so grateful for the unrelenting support of my [Merrily] producers and company. Together, they have made it so that I can happily work safely, all while growing this true Broadway baby. So, I will be continuing with the show... Come see (both) of us at the Hudson."

See the full announcement post below!

Mendez is currently starring in Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway. She appeared in the NYTW run (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk & Lortel nominations). Mendez won the Tony, Drama Desk & OCC Awards for Carousel. Other Broadway: Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, Grease. Off-Broadway/Regional: The Golden Apple, Dogfight (Drama Desk, Drama League, OCC nominations), The Rose Tattoo, 35mm, The Winter’s Tale. Soon to be seen in FX’s "Gladiator: American Sports Story" from Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, Mendez previously starred in “All Rise” (CBS/OWN). Other TV & film: “Station 19,” “Elementary,” “Modern Family,” “Murphy Brown,” “Smash,” “The Grotto.” Debut album: This Time.