Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER

MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story premieres on Netflix this Friday, October 3rd.

By: Oct. 01, 2025
On Monday, September 29th, Evan Ross Katz, along with Co-Creator and Executive Producer Ryan Murphy, co-hosted a Tastemaker Dinner at Monsieur in New York City in celebration of Monster: The Ed Gein Story ahead of the series’ premiere this Friday.

Guests included creators and friends, including Broadway's Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, and Cheyenne Jackson. Also in attendance were Gilded Age star Ben Ahlers, Charlie Hunnam, Ian Brennan, Max Winkler, Suzanna Son, Vicky Krieps, Charlie Hall, Miles Heizer, Marcos Fecchino, Thor Shannon, and Stuart Winecoff. Take a look at photos below!

Monster: The Ed Gein Story is the latest entry in Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's ongoing "Monster" anthology series. This new installment picks up in the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, where a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare.

Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant.

The cast includes Charlie Hunnam (Ed Gein), Tom Hollander (Alfred Hitchcock), Laurie Metcalf (Augusta Gein), Suzanna Son (Adeline Watkins), Vicky Krieps (Ilse Koch), Joey Pollari (Anthony Perkins), Charlie Hall (Deputy Worden), Tyler Jacob Moore (Sheriff Schley), Robin Weigert (Enid Watkins), Jackie Kay (Tab Hunter), Hudson Oz (Henry Gein) and Brock Powell (Gunnar Hansen as Leatherface).

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Evan Ross Katz and Ben Ahlers

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Ian Brennan and Evan Ross Katz

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Vicky Krieps, Laurie Metcalf and Suzanna Son

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Ben Ahlers and Micaela Diamond

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Cheyenne Jackson, Ian Brennan and Suzanna Son

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Suzanna Son

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Charlie Hall

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Charlie Hunnam, Evan Ross Katz and Ryan Murphy

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Vicky Krieps

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Laurie Metcalf and Charlie Hunnam

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Charlie Hunnam and Ryan Murphy

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Laurie Metcalf and Evan Ross Katz

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Laurie Metcalf, Charlie Hall, Ryan Murphy, Charlie Hunnam, Vicky Krieps and Suzanna Son

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Cheyenne Jackson and Evan Ross Katz

Photos: Laurie Metcalf, Micaela Diamond, & More at Tastemaker Event for Ryan Murphy's MONSTER Image
Marcos Fecchino, Miles Heizer, Evan Ross Katz, Thor Shannon, Stuart Winecoff, Ben Ahlers and Micaela Diamond


