New York Theatre Workshop is now presenting Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole, written by Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo and NYTW Artistic Director and Usual Suspect Patricia McGregor, and directed by McGregor. Check out photos from opening night.

On December 17th, 1957, it was LIGHTS OUT on "The Nat ‘King' Cole Show.” Despite being the voice that built Capitol Records, Nat “King” Cole's groundbreaking television show was rejected by Madison Avenue, unwilling to sponsor one of America's first black television hosts.

Now, on the night of his final broadcast, Nat must grapple with the complexities of his psyche, personified by his best friend and alter-ego, Sammy Davis Jr., and decide whether to quietly step out of the spotlight or go out with a bang.

The cast of Lights Out includes Krystal Joy Brown, Kathy Fitzgerald, Christopher Ryan Grant, Emmy Award nominee Dulé Hill, Ruby Lewis, Elliott Mattox, Kenita Miller, Mekhi Richardson, Walter Russell III and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts.