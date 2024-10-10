Photos: Kenneth Branagh in Rehearsal for KING LEAR at The Shed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kenneth Branagh plays the title role in a new production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, set in the barbarous landscape of Ancient Britain. Featuring a cast of rising stars from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art co-directed by Rob Ashford, Branagh, and Lucy Skilbeck, this production releases the play’s power and turmoil in a fast-paced staging. Check out rehearsal photos here!



In playing Lear, Branagh completes a trifecta of great Shakespearean tragic roles, complementing past appearances as Hamlet in his Academy Award–nominated film version of the play (1996) and on stage as Macbeth in a celebrated immersive production (2014). This strictly limited, exclusive US engagement of King Lear runs for 50 performances only.



King Lear will play October 26 – December 15, 2024 at The Shed’s Griffin Theater.