Photos: Kenneth Branagh in Rehearsal for KING LEAR at The Shed

Kenneth Branagh plays the title role in a new production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, set in the barbarous landscape of Ancient Britain. Featuring a cast of rising stars from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art co-directed by Rob Ashford, Branagh, and Lucy Skilbeck, this production releases the play’s power and turmoil in a fast-paced staging. Check out rehearsal photos here!
In playing Lear, Branagh completes a trifecta of great Shakespearean tragic roles, complementing past appearances as Hamlet in his Academy Award–nominated film version of the play (1996) and on stage as Macbeth in a celebrated immersive production (2014). This strictly limited, exclusive US engagement of King Lear runs for 50 performances only.
King Lear will play October 26 – December 15, 2024 at The Shed’s Griffin Theater.
Photo credit: Johan Persson
The cast
Caleb Obediah, Doug Colling, and Dylan Corbett-Bader
Eleanor de Rohan and Deborah Alli
Dylan Corbett-Bader and Saffron Coomber
Kenneth Branagh, Rob Ashford, and Lucy Skilbeck
Kenneth Branagh and Jessica Revell
Kenneth Branagh, Hughie O'Donnell, Jessica Revell, and Eleanor de Rohan
Deborah Alli and Dylan Corbett-Bader
Eleanor de Rohan (Kent), Jessica Revell, and Kenneth Branagh
