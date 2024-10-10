News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Kenneth Branagh in Rehearsal for KING LEAR at The Shed

King Lear will play October 26 – December 15, 2024 at The Shed’s Griffin Theater. 

By: Oct. 10, 2024
King Lear Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Kenneth Branagh plays the title role in a new production of William Shakespeare’s King Lear, set in the barbarous landscape of Ancient Britain. Featuring a cast of rising stars from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art co-directed by Rob Ashford, Branagh, and Lucy Skilbeck, this production releases the play’s power and turmoil in a fast-paced staging. Check out rehearsal photos here!
 
In playing Lear, Branagh completes a trifecta of great Shakespearean tragic roles, complementing past appearances as Hamlet in his Academy Award–nominated film version of the play (1996) and on stage as Macbeth in a celebrated immersive production (2014). This strictly limited, exclusive US engagement of King Lear runs for 50 performances only.
 
King Lear will play October 26 – December 15, 2024 at The Shed’s Griffin Theater. 

LATEST NEWS

Controversial Opera in Austria Leaves Audience Members Needing Medical Attention
WICKED Movie Global Tour Will Feature Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo & More
Video: GRAND HOTEL Cast Reunites at 54 Below
Nichelle Lewis Replaces Joaquina Kalukango in RAGTIME at City Center




Videos