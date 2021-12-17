Photos: Kathleen Turner Brings FINDING MY VOICE to Town Hall

Just last night, Stage and screen icon Kathleen Turner returned to the New York stage in a one-woman show for one performance only - Kathleen Turner: Finding My Voice which documents the remarkable behind-the-scenes journey of her astonishing career.

Peppered with music from the great American songbook, Kathleen sang hits including "It's Only a Paper Moon", "I'd Rather Be Sailing", "On the Street Where You Live", and "Every Time We Say Goodbye," showcasing her trademark husky voice. Finding My Voice is a deeply personal show packed with humor, great music, and one of a kind insights from the lady herself.

Directed by Andy Gale (I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, Audra McDonald with The Boston Pops for PBS), Finding My Voice featured musical direction, arrangements and accompaniment from Mark Janas (Hello Dolly! With Marilyn Maye, The Salon) and the production designer is Ed McCarthy.

Turner developed Finding My Voice in 2017 with Gale and Janas, and the show has played both nationally and internationally.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas