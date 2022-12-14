Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Photos: Joshua Henry, Josh Groban & More Attend BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview Event

The special airs THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

Dec. 14, 2022  

The stars and creative team behind ABC's "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" came together for a VIP presentation and celebration of the enchanting special in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC present "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airing THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

The special stars H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

Photos courtesy of ABC

Leo Abelo Perry

Rizwan Manji

Rizwan Manji

David Alan Grier

Rita Moreno

Jon Jon Briones

Monica Mamudo

Joshua Henry

Josh Groban

Martin Short and Josh Groban

Martin Short

H.E.R.

H.E.R. and Josh Groban

H.E.R. and Josh Groban

Josh Groban and Joshua Henry

Joshua Henry, H.E.R., and Josh Groban

Joshua Henry, H.E.R., and Josh Groban

Hamish Hamilton (Director), Katy Mullan (Executive Producer), Raj Kapoor (Executive Producer)

Tatyana Joseph

Mikayla Geier

Martin Short and Rita Moreno

H.E.R. and Patrick Starr

Patrick Starr, H.E.R., Kristy Sarah Scott, and Desmond Scott

Josh Groban, Martin Short, and Rita Moreno

Josh Groban, Martin Short, Rita Moreno, and H.E.R.

Raj Kapoor (Executive Producer) and Katy Mullan (Executive Producer)

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno

Holly Auna

Related Stories
VIDEO: Preview Belle & Be Our Guest In New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Featurette Photo
VIDEO: Preview 'Belle' & 'Be Our Guest' In New BEAUTY & THE BEAST Featurette
ABC has released a new Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Anniversary featurette, featuring a first look at the making of musical numbers 'Belle' and 'Be Our Guest.' The new featurette also reveals that Beauty & the Beast composer Alan Menken will be appearing in the special, plus a first look at H.E.R.'s iconic yellow Belle dress. Watch the new video now!
VIDEO: Watch a New BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview Photo
VIDEO: Watch a New BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview
Watch a new video preview of Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration. The promo showcases the special's 250 costumes and 13 musical numbers. The preview features the special's all-star cast, including H.E.R., Josh Groban, Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Martin Short, David Alan Grier, Leo Abelo Perry, Rizwan Manji, Jon Job Briones, and Rita Moreno.
Interview: Joshua Henry on Playing Gaston in BEAUTY & THE BEAST Photo
Interview: Joshua Henry on Playing Gaston in BEAUTY & THE BEAST
Tony nominee and Into the Woods star Joshua Henry will be playing Gaston alonside stars like H.E.R., Josh Groban, Shania Twain, David Alan Grier, Martin Short, Rita Moreno, Jon Jon Briones, and more. BroadwayWorld caught up with Henry to discuss what to expect from the special, singing 'Agony' on set with Martin Short, and more.
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST Photo
VIDEO: H.E.R. & Josh Groban Discuss Making BEAUTY & THE BEAST
ABC has released a new featurette for Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration, featuring H.E.R. and Josh Groban discussing the making of the special. The new featurette also features the two of them in the recording studio and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the live action portion of the special. Watch the new video now!

