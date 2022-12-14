Photos: Joshua Henry, Josh Groban & More Attend BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Preview Event

Click Here for More on Beauty and the Beast Live

The stars and creative team behind ABC's "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" came together for a VIP presentation and celebration of the enchanting special in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award® nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC present "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airing THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and will be available the next day on Disney+.

The special stars H.E.R. as Belle, Josh Groban as The Beast, Joshua Henry as Gaston, Rita Moreno as The Narrator, Martin Short as Lumiere, David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Shania Twain as Mrs. Potts, Rizwan Manji as Lefou, Jon Jon Briones as Maurice, and Leo Abelo Perry as Chip.

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation's "Beauty and the Beast" and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

Photos courtesy of ABC