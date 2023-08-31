Photos: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Get Ready for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Gutenberg! will open October 12, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as 'Eurydice' in HADESTOWN Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Solea Pfeiffer as ‘Eurydice’ in HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 4 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond

In just weeks, Gutenberg! The Musical! arrives on Broadway! This strictly limited 20-week engagement will begin previews Friday, September 15 ahead of a Thursday, October 12 opening night.

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 



RELATED STORIES

1
Works & Process to Present GUTENBRG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Works & Process to Present GUTENBRG! THE MUSICAL!

Get ready for laughs and show-stopping performances in 'Gutenberg! The Musical!' at Works & Process. Join Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, and more talented actors in this hilarious comedy musical.

2
Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo
Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley Join GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Get the latest update on GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! as Russell J. Daniels and Sam Hartley join as standbys. Find out more about the talented performers and their roles in this exciting production.

3
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price For First 50 People Photo
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Will Offer Pick-Your-Price For First 50 People

The James Earl Jones Theatre box office will open Friday, August 18 at 10 AM ET for the Broadway premiere of Gutenberg! The Musical! The first 50 people in line on Friday morning will have the opportunity to randomly pick their own ticket price.

4
Video: Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG! Photo
Video: Andrew Rannells Opens Up About New Book & GUTENBERG!

Get an inside look into Andrew Rannells' new book, 'Uncle of the Year: & Other Debatable Triumphs,' and his upcoming Broadway musical, Gutenberg! Discover how Rannells reflects on the important moments of his life and career, and find out what's next for this Grammy Award-winning actor. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Get Ready for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!Photos: Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Get Ready for GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Photos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night PartyPhotos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night Party
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of EL MAGO POPPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Photos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night on BroadwayPhotos: Inside EL MAGO POP's Opening Night on Broadway

Videos

Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video Video: Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA Video
Watch Ariana DeBose In AMC Theaters' New PSA
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HAMILTON

Recommended For You