Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Performers included Samantha Barks, Rob McClure, Kristen Bell, Nikki M. James, Santino Fontana and more.
Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Carnegie Hall to join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.
Performers included: Samantha Barks, Josh Gad, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon and Betsy Wolfe.
Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.
In addition to its Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the Gala evening paid tribute to Corporate Honorees Nicola Heryet (Principal, Avison Young) and John Osborn (Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA); Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and and PopsEd Honoree Ron Schaefer (Founder and Director of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts).
Check out photos from inside the big night below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Samantha Barks and Kristen Bell
Samantha Barks and Kristen Bell
Steven Reineke and Kristen Bell
Santino Fontana and Kristen Bell
Santino Fontana and Kristen Bell
Santino Fontana and Kristen Bell
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada
Josh Gad, Steven Reineke and Nikki M. James
Steven Reineke and Nikki M. James
Steven Reineke and Mykal Kilgore
Mykal Kilgore and The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble( Abigail MacLean, Abrielle Chapin, Alyssa Kiffer, Angelina Tung, Ben Boschee, Brynn Howard, Capri Marandola, Chase Holden, Claire Payne, Elise Levantovich, Ella Goldfader, Erin Page, Lenny Lane, Isabel Asher, Joel Crump, Julian Fernando Correa C., Leyton Carlson, Megan Gibson-Prugh, Mila Shapiro, Ohíya Walker, Raine Lind, Ramsey Whitney, Rebekah Farnsworth, Samantha DiGiorgio, Samantha Fiore, Sebastian Ontiveros, Sophia Tucci, and Frankie Lane)
Honoree Nicola M. Heryet and Steven Reineke
Honoree John Osborn and Steven Reineke
Honoree Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke
Honoree June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke
Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard with all the Honorees-Nicola M. Heryet, John Osborn, Ron Schaefer and June Freemanzon
Samantha Barks and Patti Murin
Samantha Barks and Patti Murin
Katherine Lopez
Katherine Lopez and Samantha Barks
Kristen Anderson Lopez, Steven Reineke and Bobby Lopez
Anne Lopez, Katherine Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez
Anne Lopez, Katherine Lopez, Kristen Anderson Lopez and Bobby Lopez
Anne Lopez, Katherine Lopez, Kristen Anderson Lopez and Bobby Lopez
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada
Rick Lyon, Mykal Kilgore, Rob McClure, Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada
Jennifer Barnhart, Mykal Kilgore, Rick Lyon, Rob McClure, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ann Harada, Jordan Gelber and Maggie Lakis
Mykal Kilgore, Rick Lyon, and Rob McClure
Rob McClure Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ann Harada and Jordan Gelber
Jennifer Barnhart and Mykal Kilgore