Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops

Performers included  Samantha Barks, Rob McClure, Kristen Bell, Nikki M. James, Santino Fontana and more.

Apr. 26, 2022  

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Carnegie Hall to join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

Performers included: Samantha Barks, Josh Gad, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon and Betsy Wolfe.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

In addition to its Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the Gala evening paid tribute to Corporate Honorees Nicola Heryet (Principal, Avison Young) and John Osborn (Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA); Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and and PopsEd Honoree Ron Schaefer (Founder and Director of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts).

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Steven Reineke

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks and Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks and Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Santino Fontana

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Santino Fontana and Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Santino Fontana

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Santino Fontana and Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Santino Fontana and Kristen Bell

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Andrew Rannells

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Andrew Rannells

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad, Steven Reineke and Nikki M. James

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Nikki M. James

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Nikki M. James

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Nikki M. James

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad and Nikki M. James

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Mykal Kilgore and The Camp Broadway Kids Ensemble( Abigail MacLean, Abrielle Chapin, Alyssa Kiffer, Angelina Tung, Ben Boschee, Brynn Howard, Capri Marandola, Chase Holden, Claire Payne, Elise Levantovich, Ella Goldfader, Erin Page, Lenny Lane, Isabel Asher, Joel Crump, Julian Fernando Correa C., Leyton Carlson, Megan Gibson-Prugh, Mila Shapiro, Ohíya Walker, Raine Lind, Ramsey Whitney, Rebekah Farnsworth, Samantha DiGiorgio, Samantha Fiore, Sebastian Ontiveros, Sophia Tucci, and Frankie Lane)

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Honoree Nicola M. Heryet and Steven Reineke

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Honoree John Osborn and Steven Reineke

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Honoree Ron Schaefer and Steven Reineke

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Honoree June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard and Steven Reineke

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Steven Reineke and Eric Gabbard with all the Honorees-Nicola M. Heryet, John Osborn, Ron Schaefer and June Freemanzon

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Jaime Camil

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Jaime Camil

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Jaime Camil

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Caissie Levy

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Caissie Levy

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Patti Murin

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Patti Murin

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Josh Gad

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks and Patti Murin

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks and Patti Murin

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Katherine Lopez

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Katherine Lopez and Samantha Barks

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Kristen Anderson Lopez, Steven Reineke and Bobby Lopez

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Anne Lopez, Katherine Lopez and Kristen Anderson Lopez

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Anne Lopez, Katherine Lopez, Kristen Anderson Lopez and Bobby Lopez

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Anne Lopez, Katherine Lopez, Kristen Anderson Lopez and Bobby Lopez

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Jennifer Barnhart

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Rick Lyon

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Rob McClure

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Maggie Lakis

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Jordan Gelber

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Rick Lyon, Mykal Kilgore, Rob McClure, Stephanie D'Abruzzo and Ann Harada

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Jennifer Barnhart, Mykal Kilgore, Rick Lyon, Rob McClure, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ann Harada, Jordan Gelber and Maggie Lakis

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Mykal Kilgore, Rick Lyon, and Rob McClure

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Rob McClure Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Ann Harada and Jordan Gelber

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Jennifer Barnhart and Mykal Kilgore

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Patti Murin

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Samantha Barks

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Santino Fontana

Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops
Santino Fontana, Betsy Wolfe and Samantha Barks



