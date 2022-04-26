Photos: Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Caissie Levy & More Sing the Music of Kristen and Bobby Lopez with the New York Pops

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered at Carnegie Hall to join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 39th Birthday Gala, For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez.

Performers included: Samantha Barks, Josh Gad, Maggie Lakis, Rob McClure, Andrew Rannells, Patti Murin, Jennifer Barnhart, Kristen Bell, Jaime Camil, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Santino Fontana, Jordan Gelber, Nikki M. James, Mykal Kilgore, Caissie Levy, Rick Lyon and Betsy Wolfe.

Together, Kristen and Bobby Lopez have written music and lyrics for films including Disney's Frozen (for which they won an Academy Award and Grammy Award) and Pixar's Coco (for which they won a second Academy Award), as well as songs for the Marvel series WandaVision (Emmy Award win). Other major projects include the Broadway adaptation of Frozen and the motion picture Frozen 2. Their works with additional collaborators include the hit Broadway musicals Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and In Transit.

In addition to its Music Honorees Kristen and Bobby Lopez, the Gala evening paid tribute to Corporate Honorees Nicola Heryet (Principal, Avison Young) and John Osborn (Chief Executive Officer of OMD USA); Legacy Honoree June Freemanzon, founding board member of The New York Pops; and and PopsEd Honoree Ron Schaefer (Founder and Director of French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy