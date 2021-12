Photos: Jonathan Van Ness Attends Performance of SIX on Broadway

Jonathan Van Ness attended a performance of SIX last night! Check out a photo of Van Ness with the queens of Six below!

The Broadway cast features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, in SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting."

SIX has become a global phenomenon since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat venue during the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the pandemic struck, SIX was playing to sold out houses in London's West End, across the UK and Australia. SIX is currently on-stage at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and on a UK tour. In the U.S. SIX will also launch the U.S. National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre in 2022.