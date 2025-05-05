Photos: Jonathan Groff, Jasmine Amy Rogers And More Are 2025 CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Nominees

Other nominees at this year's awards named for the late, great dance legend include Robyn Hurder, Jerry Mitchell, Warren Carlyle and more.
Jonathan Groff (Just In Time), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Josh Bergasse (Smash), Warren Carlyle (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Jasmine Amy Rogers (Boop! The Musical), Shannon Lewis (Just In Time), and more are nominees at this year's Chita Rivera Awards! Check out photos of this year's honorees at The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Reception.
Carrying the name of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards celebrate dance and choreographic excellence past, present and future. The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.
Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensembles in shows on Broadway as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2024-2025 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.
The 2025 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on May 19 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.
