Photos: Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme Kick Off 2025 Holiday Tour

Award-winning comedy icons, writers, actors, and drag queen powerhouses BenDeLaCreme & Broadway alum Jinkx Monsoon are back with the latest edition of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.

Directed, produced, and written by BenDeLaCreme, this year’s show is currently on the road across 30 cities across the U.S. and Canada from November 12 - December 30. Check out new performance photos below. Tickets are on sale now here. The full list of dates can be found here.

This marks the dynamic duo’s 7th live holiday show production, following the success of six previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special in 2020). Since its inception, Jinkx and DeLa have met sentient Christmas treats, twisted space-time with Dickensian Ghosts, escaped the meta clutches of their own holiday traditions, and led a harrowing rescue mission in the Nutcracker's Land of Sweets. This year, the duo has produced a show featuring a body swap storyline.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show 2025 tour is written by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon).

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe