Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe Visit BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB

The production will run until January 28, 2024.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ana Villafañe recently saw Atlantic Theater Company’s production of Buena Vista Social Club. Following the performances, the two stars met the cast and crew backstage. Check out photos below!

Buena Vista Social Club is now open at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). The production will run until January 28, 2024.

Buena Vista Social Club is written by Marco Ramirez, directed by Saheem Ali, and choreographed by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck. David Yazbeck leads the music team. 

Inspired by true events, the new musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the iconic Grammy-winning album of pulsing Afro-Cuban music thrillingly to the stage.

In 1950s Havana, a group of young musicians creates a sound that shakes the world of Cuban music – until the revolution changes everything. Forty years later, the band is brought back together to record the songs they left behind. With decades of heartbreak fueling every note, they unexpectedly go on to create the greatest-selling world music album of all time, immortalizing their songs and their legacy.

The international cast of Buena Vista Social Club features Skizzo Arnedillo (Best Original Choreography Nominee Off-Broadway, A Class Act), Renesito Avich (Latin Grammy nominee), Natalie Venetia Belcon (Matilda), Angélica Beliard (Summer), Kenya Browne (Off-Broadway debut), Danaya Esperanza (Comedy of Errors), Carlos Falú (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Francisco J. González (Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”), Jared Machado (Off-Broadway debut), Héctor Juan Maisonet (On Your Feet!), Ilda Mason (West Side Story), Marielys Molina (Motown), Julio Monge (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story), Leonardo Reyna (Off-Broadway debut), Mel Semé (Off-Broadway debut), Olly Sholotan (Peacock’s “Bel-Air”), Jainardo Batista Sterling (Whitney Museum’s Lacks Criticality), Nancy Ticotin (In The Heights), and Luis Vega (Tell Hector I Miss Him).

The band of Buena Vista Social Club features music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan De Marcos, and musicians Javier Diaz, Román Diaz, Guido Gonzalez, Mauricio Herrera, Hery Paz, Gustavo Schartz, and Eddie Venegas.

Buena Vista Social Club features sets by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Tyler Micoleau, sound by Jonathan Deans, music supervisor Dean Sharenow, music director, orchestrations & arrangements by Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, consultant Juan De Marcos, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, props by Matt Carlin, dialects by Rosie Berrido, vocal coaching by Dawn-Elin Fraser, fights by Lisa Kopitsky, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting; Xavier Rubiano, CSA; Frankie Ramirez. Amanda Michaels serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Maria De Barros

Ana Villafane with the cast of Buena Vista Social Club

Jesse Tyler Ferguson with the cast of Buena Vista Social Club



