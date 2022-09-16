Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and John Weidman Discuss the Legacy of Stephen Sondheim

The Dramatist Guild presented An Evening with John Weidman at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Sep. 16, 2022  

This fall, in collaboration with the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, the Dramatists Guild will present two special programs that celebrate the legacy of acclaimed songwriter (and past Guild Council president) Stephen Sondheim, including his advocacy work on behalf of his fellow writers. These programs, which are free and open to the public, will be presented in association with the special Sondheim issue of The Dramatist magazine -- available both online and in select bookstores.

Just yesterday was An Evening with John Weidman, for which Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo) interviewed the writer, librettist, and advocate, discussing his body of work, including Assassins, Pacific Overtures, and Road Show, as well as his upcoming projects. In honor of the Dramatists Guild's The Dramatist magazine issue dedicated to Stephen Sondheim, Weidman also discussed his longtime collaboration with the iconic songwriter.

Check out photos from inside the special event below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

