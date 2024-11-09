News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Jason Alexander and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at La Mirada Theatre

The production will run through Sunday, December 1, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts.

By: Nov. 09, 2024
La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment's production of Fiddler on the Roof starring Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander as “Tevye” began performances on Friday, November 8. The production will run through Sunday, December 1, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Check out photos below!
 
This legendary musical about family, love, faith, and “Tradition,” features a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, original Broadway production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, originally produced on the New York stage by Harold Prince, musical direction by Alby Potts, choreography by Lee Martino and direction by Lonny Price.                                                                                                             

Overflowing with musical hits, including “Tradition,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” and “To Life (L’Chaim!),” FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love, and laughter.  Our beautiful production will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration which raises its cup to joy!  To love! To life!                                               

Joining Jason Alexander as “Tevye,” the cast of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF also features: Valerie Perri as “Golde,” Rachel Ravel as “Tzeitel,” Alanna J. Smith as “Hodel,” Emerson Glick as “Chava,” Cameron Mabie as “Motel,” Remy Laifer as “Perchik,” Sawyer Patterson as “Fyedka,” Eileen T’Kaye as “Yente,” Ron Orbach as “Lazar Wolf,” Gregory North as “Constable,” Catherine Last as “Shprintze,” Ava Giselle Field as “Bielke,” David Prottas as “The Fiddler” & “Yussel,”  Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper as “Mordcha,” Hayden Kharrazi as “Mendel,” Ryan Dietz as “Avram,” Marc Moritz as “Rabbi,” Daniel Stromfeld as “Nachum,” Jean Kauffman as “Grandma Tzeitel”, Gwen Hollander as “Fruma-Sarah,” Dana Weisman as “Shaindel,” and Hannah Nicole Sedlacek as “Fredel,”  The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cannarella , Michael James, Bruno Koskoff, Gavin Leahy, Mark C. Reis, Michalis Schinas, Chad A. Vaught, and Michael Wells.  The Swings are Bailey Herskowitz, Charley Rowan McCain, and Donovan Mendelovitz.  

Photo Credit:  Jason Niedle/TETHOS

Jason Alexander and David Prottas

Jason Alexander and Company

Emerson Glick, Rachel Ravel and Alanna J. Smith

Jason Alexander

Company

Jason Alexander and Ron Orbach

Jason Alexander and Company

Valerie Perri, Jason Alexander, Gwen Hollander and Company

Cameron Mabie and Rachel Ravel

Company

Company

Remy Laifer and Alanna J. Smith

Jason Alexander and Valerie Perri

Jason Alexander and Alanna J. Smith

Gregory North, Jason Alexander, Valerie Perri, and Company

Jason Alexander, Valerie Perri, Eileen T'Kaye and Ron Orbach





