Photos: Jasmine Amy Rogers and More Join NEXTGEN SPOTLIGHT Benefiting BC/EFA

A mix of rising stars, celebrated Broadway favorites and Broadway’s next great talents came together for the annual NextGen Spotlight on Monday, September 29, 2025. Check out photos from the evening.

The benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, presented by Broadway Cares’ NextGen Advocates, raised a record $22,333.

Fresh from her Tony Award-nominated run in BOOP! The Musical, Jasmine Amy Rogers hosted the inspiring evening at NYC’s The Green Room 42, which showcased the next generation of Broadway. The stellar lineup shared songs and stories from their journeys into the industry, joined by theater veterans and mentors who champion their success.

Those mentors included two-time Tony nominee Charlotte D’Amboise, who, after sharing stories from her celebrated career, joined Rogers for a heartfelt duet of A Chorus Line’s “What I Did for Love.” Tshidi Manye, Broadway’s longest-running Rafiki in The Lion King, offered a stirring “Send in the Clowns” from A Little Night Music, accompanied on piano by Joshua Turchin.

Caroline Bowman, who captivated audiences last season as Norma Desmond’s standby in Sunset Blvd. and as the original Karen in SMASH, following a run as Elsa in the national tour of Frozen, delivered a show-stopping mashup of songs from the three beloved shows.

Josh Dela Cruz, now making his Broadway debut as Aladdin, paid tribute to Gavin Creel’s Tony-nominated turn in Thoroughly Modern Millie with a charming “What Do I Need with Love.” Tatianna Córdoba, who made her Broadway debut last season in Real Women Have Curves, shared a deeply moving “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables.

David Merino, one of the final Emcees in the most recent Cabaret revival, delivered a haunting rendition of “I Don’t Care Much” from the show. And the limited space of a cabaret stage couldn’t contain the energy of Hamilton’s Phil Colgan, who choreographed a dynamic dance number to David Bowie’s “Fame,” performed by Ravyn Calderon, Lili Froehlich, Andre Malcolm, Johanna Moise and Julian Ramos.

Rising young star Tabitha Lawing, currently playing The Little Girl in Broadway’s Ragtime, charmed the audience with a sweet and spirited “What It Takes to Be a Friend” from 13: The Musical. The spotlight turned to Broadway’s invaluable understudies and swings as Katerina Papacostas, appearing in this season’s Chess, shared a crowd-pleasing performance of “Love Will Come and Find Me Again” from Bandstand.

The night also featured exclusive previews of original works in development: Starting Up: The Musical by Troy and Garett Press, and the rock opera Blood/Love by Carey Sharpe and Grammy Award nominee Dru DeCaro. Emphasizing the importance of education in shaping Broadway’s future, Bayonne High School teacher Lori Alexanderwas honored with a tender tribute: her husband, MJ cast member Joey Sorge, performed Billy Joel’s “She’s Got a Way” in her honor.

The evening was directed by Broadway favorite Jelani Remy (Back to the Future: The Musical), with musical direction by Jeremiah Ginn. The band featured Britton Matthews on drums and Sean Murphy on bass.

The NextGen Advocates (broadwaycares.org/nextgen) are young professional ambassadors committed to reaching a diverse community of donors and building a sustainable foundation for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson