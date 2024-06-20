Photos: Jackie Jackson Visits MJ on Broadway

The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ.’
On Tuesday, real life Jackson brother and former Jackson 5 member, Jackie Jackson, attended MJ on Broadway!
Check out photos below!
Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon). The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ.’
Photo credit: Andy Henderson
Elijah Johnson, Jackie Jackson
Jackie Jackson with his two sons and John Edwards
Jackie Jackson with the company of MJ
