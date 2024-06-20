Photos: Jackie Jackson Visits MJ on Broadway

The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ.’

By: Jun. 20, 2024
MJ the Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Tuesday, real life Jackson brother and former Jackson 5 member, Jackie Jackson, attended MJ on Broadway! 

Check out photos below!

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon). The production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as ‘MJ.’

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

MJ the Musical
Elijah Johnson, Jackie Jackson

MJ the Musical
Jackie Jackson with his two sons and John Edwards

MJ the Musical
Jackie Jackson with the company of MJ





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

MJ: The Musical Water Bottle MJ: The Musical Water Bottle

Videos