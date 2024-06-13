Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Sierra Boggess, And More Prep For MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL World Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos from inside rehearsals for Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—a world-premiere musical based on John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book!

With a book by MacArthur “Genius” Grantee Taylor Mac and music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, Tony Award winner Rob Ashford directs with choreography by Tanya Birl-Torres. Leading the cast is Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee in the role of The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes; the full company follows.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on The New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks—becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

The world-premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil appears June 25 - August 4, 2024 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre); opening night is July 8. For tickets ($25 – 175, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren