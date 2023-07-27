Photos: It's a Will & Grace Reunion Backstage at THE COTTAGE

Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes are both appearing in Broadway shows this season.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Will and Jack Eric McCormack and Tony winner Sean Hayes are on Broadway at the same time! Check out photos from inside their mini reunion at the Hayes Theatre below!

The Cottage just celebrated opening night at the Hayes Theatre. Written by Sandy Rustin and directed by Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld”) making his Broadway directorial debut, The Cottage’s strictly limited engagement runs through October 29.

The Cottage stars Emmy Award winner Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”), Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde), Tony Award nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live”), Nehal Joshi (The Phantom of the Opera), and Dana Steingold (Beetlejuice). Understudies Michelle Federer (Wicked OBC), Matthew Floyd Miller (“American Crime Story: Impeachment”), Tony Roach (Flying Over Sunset), and Jamie Ann Romero (“The Punisher”) complete the cast.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 




