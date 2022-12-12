Photos: Inside the SOME LIKE IT HOT Legacy Robe Ceremony

The new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT is now officially open at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Per opening night tradition, the Legacy Robe was awarded to the ensemble member with the most Broadway credits. In this case the lucky winner of the robe was ensemblist Jenny Hill, who boasts credits in Seussical, Spamalot, Elf the Musical, Something Rotten!, Getting the Band Back Together, and Wonderful Town.
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
The musical is based on the classic MGM film Some Like It Hot which has been named the "Funniest American Movie of All Time" by the American Film Institute.
The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie.
The ensemble includes Esther Antoine, TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Martin, Abby Matsusaka, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, Julius Williams, and Richard Riaz Yoder.
