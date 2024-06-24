Photos: Inside the N/A Opening Night Celebration with Holland Taylor & Ana Villafane

Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress.
|
The world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa starring Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor as “N” and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe as “A” is now open at at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.
See photos from the opening night celebration below!
Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a battle of wills -- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, N/A illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.
The creative team includes Myung Hee Cho (Scenic & Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), POSSIBLE, Lisa Renkel (Projection Design) and casting is by Telsey & Co- Will Cantler, CSA.
N/A is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Broadway Breakfast Club, Kathleen K. Johnson, Brenda Boone, Patrick W. Jones, Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman & Brandon J. Schwartz.
While the production is playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, it is not a Lincoln Center Theater production.
Photo credit: Bruce Glikas
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Playwright Mario Correa and Director Diane Paulus
Playwright Mario Correa and Director Diane Paulus
Playwright Mario Correa
Playwright Mario Correa
Director Diane Paulus
Director Diane Paulus
Jamie Ann Romano
Jamie Ann Romano
Peggy J. Scott and Jamie Ann Romano
Peggy J. Scott and Jamie Ann Romano
Playwright Mario Correa, Ana Villafane, Holland Taylor and Director Diane Paulus
Playwright Mario Correa, Ana Villafane, Holland Taylor and Director Diane Paulus
Ana Villafane and Holland Taylor
Signage at The Mitzi E. Newhouse Theatre
Videos