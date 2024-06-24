Photos: Inside the N/A Opening Night Celebration with Holland Taylor & Ana Villafane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of the new play N/A by Mario Correa starring Emmy Award-winner & Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominee Holland Taylor as “N” and Drama League and Outer Critics Circle Nominee, and Theatre World Award-winner Ana Villafañe as “A” is now open at at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

See photos from the opening night celebration below!

Taylor and Villafañe return to the stage as two congresswomen, generations apart in this new play about power, politics, and the perilous path to progress. N/A is a battle of wills -- and wits – between N, the first woman Speaker of the House, and A, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Inspired by real people and events, N/A illuminates the person whom many consider the most powerful woman in American history…and the once-in-a-generation political talent who defied her.

The creative team includes Myung Hee Cho (Scenic & Costume Design), Mextly Couzin (Lighting Design), Sun Hee Kil (Sound Design), POSSIBLE, Lisa Renkel (Projection Design) and casting is by Telsey & Co- Will Cantler, CSA.

N/A is produced by Jeffrey Richards, Louise Gund, Bob Boyett, Broadway Breakfast Club, Kathleen K. Johnson, Brenda Boone, Patrick W. Jones, Jones, Maia Kayla Glasman & Brandon J. Schwartz.

While the production is playing at the Mitzi E. Newhouse, it is not a Lincoln Center Theater production.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas