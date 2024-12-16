News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside Seth Avett's Surprise Concert at SWEPT AWAY

The musical will now play its final performance on December 29.

Dec. 16, 2024
Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers joined the cast of Swept Away on stage for a surprise post-show performance of “Tear Down the House” and “Untitled #4” this weekend, in celebration of the show’s Broadway run. Check out photos here!

The musical will now play its final performance on December 29. Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring music and lyrics by is set for a digital album release on February 7, 2025 and a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records.

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive. The show stars Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony nominee Stark SandsAdrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall. Featuring a score from The Avett Brothers, a book by Tony winner John Loganand direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer.

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh BreckenridgeHunter BrownMatt DeAngelisCameron JohnsonBrandon KalmRico LeBronMichael J. MainwaringOrville MendozaChase PeacockTyrone L. RobinsonDavid Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 








