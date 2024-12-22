Video: The Avett Brothers Make Surprise Appearance at SWEPT AWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, Scott Avett, Seth Avett and Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers surprised the audience at the curtain call of Swept Away for a post-show performance of “We Are Loved” and “Ain‘t No Man,” ahead of the show’s final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 29. Watch in this video!

Swept Away (Original Broadway Cast Recording), featuring music and lyrics by is set for a digital album release on February 7, 2025 and a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records.

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they’re forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive.