Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
Click Here for More on ALMOST FAMOUS

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway

Almost Famous will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, 2022.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Rehearsals have begun for Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Almost Famous will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022. Check out photos of the company in rehearsals below!

Produced by Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel, Almost Famous features a book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production will star Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!

The design team for Almost Famous will include two-time Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winner Derek McLane (scenic design), two-time Tony Award® winner David Zinn (costume design), seven-time Tony Award® winner Natasha Katz (lighting design), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Tom Kitt (orchestrations & arrangements), Bryan Perri (music direction), AnnMarie Milazzo (vocal design), Luc Verschueren (hair, wig, and makeup designer), Lorenzo Pisoni (physical movement coordinator), Jim Carnahan (casting director), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jillian Robbins, Devin Keudell (executive producers), and Bespoke Theatricals (general management).

Photo Credit: Krista Schlueter




Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/30/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 8/30/2022
August 30, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Nominations Announced for 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards; Nominees Include CURSED CHILD, & JULIET, & IS GOD IS & More.Nominations Announced for 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards; Nominees Include CURSED CHILD, & JULIET, & IS GOD IS & More.
August 29, 2022

At a press conference held at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre, the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) announced 235 nominations for the 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, which recognize excellence in professional theatre, dance and opera in Toronto.
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway Goes Back To SchoolBroadway Jukebox: Broadway Goes Back To School
August 27, 2022

Enjoy songs from shows like Matilda, Heathers, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, School of Rock, Wicked, Spring Awakening, Bring It On, Fun Home, 13, Fame and more!
Toni Tennille To Lead HELLO, DOLLY! at Yavapai College Performance Hall in Prescott, AZToni Tennille To Lead HELLO, DOLLY! at Yavapai College Performance Hall in Prescott, AZ
August 26, 2022

Pop legend Toni Tennille will lead the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center production of HELLO, DOLLY!, starring as Dolly Levi, who turns New York City on its ear by juggling young love, old money, adventure, joy, and loneliness before the parade passes by.
Ellyn Marie Marsh and Joey Taranto Will Bring OBSESSED WITH DISAPPEARED to Sony HallEllyn Marie Marsh and Joey Taranto Will Bring OBSESSED WITH DISAPPEARED to Sony Hall
August 25, 2022

Broadway veterans Ellyn Marie Marsh and Joey Taranto met belting to the rafters in the original company of Broadway's “Kinky Boots”. And now they have an iTunes top 200 True Crime Comedy podcast! Don’t worry they only laugh at the bad guys.