Photos: Inside Opening Night of CONVERSATIONS WITH MOTHER

Conversations with Mother, a new comedy by Matthew Lombardo starring Caroline Aaron and Matt Doyle just celebrated its opening night at Theater 555 for a limited run through May 11.

Noah Himmelstein directs Lombardo’s semi-autobiographical comedy which traces the relationship between Italian matriarch Maria Collavechio and her gay son spanning the course of five decades. As they continue to test their lifelong bond, the play depicts the outrageously funny and sometimes completely infuriating dynamic between a conventional mother and her free-spirited son.

The creative team is Wilson Chin (set design), Ryan Park (costume design), Elizabeth Harper (lighting design), John Gromada (sound design), Caite Hevner (projection design), and Tom Watson (hair and wig design), and understudies Antoinette LaVecchia (u/s Maria) and John Jeffrey Martin (u/s Bobby). Casting is by Nick Peciaro, CSA.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski