Photos: Inside LOVE LIFE & SAY SOMETHING, A One For The Boys Launch Event At Cipriani 42nd Street

The evening celebrated the music of stage and screen while supporting One For The Boys and Stand Up To Cancer.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
Guests attended Love Life & Say Something, a One For The Boys launch event held at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. Check out photos of the event.

The event, which benefited both One For The Boys and Stand Up To Cancer, featured an evening of musical performances, tributes, and star appearances.

The 2025 Love Life & Say Something event brought together artists from stage, screen, music, sports, and fashion to raise awareness for men’s health and to encourage early detection through the campaign’s #SaySomething initiative.

Hosted by Frank DiLella, the 11-time Emmy Award–winning host of On Stage on Spectrum News NY1, the evening featured powerful performances from Marisha Wallace, Ben Vereen, Diego Andres Rodriguez, James Olivas, Scarlett Strallen, Bryce Pinkham, Orfeh, and Liz Callaway, among others.

Special appearances included Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and Lorna Luft, who joined in support of the night’s mission to promote awareness and education around cancer prevention and early detection.

The event also featured a moving tribute to Gavin Creel, the Tony Award–winning Broadway performer who passed away from cancer in September 2024 at age 48.

Proceeds from the event supported both One For The Boys (OFTB) and Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), two organizations dedicated to raising awareness, advancing education, and driving progress in early diagnosis and treatment.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya and Sofia Davis
Daniel Kaluuya and Sofia Davis

Emma Caswell, Diego Andres Rodriguez and Sofia Davis
Emma Caswell, Diego Andres Rodriguez and Sofia Davis

Lorna Luft
Lorna Luft

Diego Andres Rodriguez
Diego Andres Rodriguez

Mikayla Petrilla and Victoria Bost
Mikayla Petrilla and Victoria Bost

Orfeh
Orfeh

Emilia Suarez and James Olivas
Emilia Suarez and James Olivas

James Olivas
James Olivas

Frank DiLella
Frank DiLella

Julian Bird and Ben Stock
Julian Bird and Ben Stock

Charlii Sebunya
Charlii Sebunya

Guests attend Love Life & Say Something
Guests attend Love Life & Say Something

Cameron Rhind and Arthur Menezes
Cameron Rhind and Arthur Menezes

Edna Diarte Acosta
Edna Diarte Acosta

Alyssa Jaffe
Alyssa Jaffe

Shoshana Medney
Shoshana Medney

Videos