Photos: Inside Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Fundraising Event
The event honored Andre De Shields, LaChanze, and Alex Lacamoire.
Broadway Inspirational Voices held its BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm in the heart of Times Square. BIV honored Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Producer:TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo), and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton).
Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley led the event as guests reveled in special guest performances curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis, including Michael James Scott (Disney's Aladdin, Something Rotten), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights), Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Jam, Disney's Werewolf By Night), Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls, The Sound and Soul of Sam Cooke), Cassondra James (Once On This Island); the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, with special appearances by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry's series Have and Have Nots, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Fela!, The Life), and more.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Broadway Inspirational Voices Board of Directors-Greg Shamie, Bruce Cohen, Nili Klenoff, Leslie Barrett, John Eric Parker, Dina Slawson, Sylvie Armand, Dr. Danielle Taylor and Robert Acton
Broadway Inspirational Voices-The Alto Section
Broadway Inspirational Voices-The Tenor Section
Broadway Inspirational Voices-The Soprano Section
McKinley Belcher III and Sharon D. Clarke
McKinley Belcher III, Andre De Shields and Sharon D. Clarke
Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Andre De Shields
Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Andre De Shields and Brian Stokes Mitchell
Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Andre De Shields
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell
Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze
LaChanze
Celia Rose Gooding
LaChanze
Jeremy Merrifield and Michael James Scott
Lillias White and Andre De Shields
James Wesley, Lillias White and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley, Lillias White, Alex Lacamoire and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
Andre De Shields and Alex Lacamoire
Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton
Alex Lacamoire and Mandy Gonzalez
Angela Grovey (Executive Director Broadway Inspirational Voices)
Allen Rene Louis (Artistic Director Broadway Inspirational Voices) and Angela Grovey
LaChanze and Andre De Shields
Alex Lacamoire, LaChanze and Andre De Shields
Allen Rene Louis, Alex Lacamoire, LaChanze and Andre De Shields
Brandon Karen-Maddox and Marsellette Davis
Adriane Lenox, Andre De Shields and Angela Robinson
Andre De Shields, Marsellette Davis and Brandon Kazen-Maddoz
Allen Rene Louis and Angela Robinson
Dell Howlett-Cunningham
Aaron B. Howlett-Cunningham and Dell Howlett-Cunningham
Cassondra James, Grace Stockdale, Daniel J. Watts , Oneika Phillips and Andre De Shields
Grace Stockdale, Lillias White, Daniel J. Watts, Oneika Phillips and Andre De Shields
