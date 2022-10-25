Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Fundraising Event

The event honored Andre De Shields, LaChanze, and Alex Lacamoire.

Oct. 25, 2022  

Broadway Inspirational Voices held its BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm in the heart of Times Square. BIV honored Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple, Producer:TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo), and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton).

Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley led the event as guests reveled in special guest performances curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis, including Michael James Scott (Disney's Aladdin, Something Rotten), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights), Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Jam, Disney's Werewolf By Night), Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls, The Sound and Soul of Sam Cooke), Cassondra James (Once On This Island); the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, with special appearances by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry's series Have and Have Nots, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Fela!, The Life), and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway Inspirational Voices Board of Directors-Greg Shamie, Bruce Cohen, Nili Klenoff, Leslie Barrett, John Eric Parker, Dina Slawson, Sylvie Armand, Dr. Danielle Taylor and Robert Acton

Broadway Inspirational Voices-The Alto Section

Broadway Inspirational Voices-The Tenor Section

Broadway Inspirational Voices-The Soprano Section

McKinley Belcher III and Sharon D. Clarke

McKinley Belcher III and Sharon D. Clarke

McKinley Belcher III, Andre De Shields and Sharon D. Clarke

Andre De Shields

Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Andre De Shields

Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Andre De Shields, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Andre De Shields and Brian Stokes Mitchell

Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Andre De Shields

Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Andre De Shields

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell

Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze

Celia Rose Gooding and LaChanze

LaChanze

Celia Rose Gooding

LaChanze

Jeremy Merrifield and Michael James Scott

Jeremy Merrifield and Michael James Scott

Cassondra James

Cassondra James

Crystal Monee Hall

Crystal Monee Hall

Lillias White and Andre De Shields

Lillias White and Andre De Shields

Lillias White

Lillias White

James Wesley, Lillias White and Seth Rudetsky

James Wesley, Lillias White and Seth Rudetsky

James Wesley, Lillias White, Alex Lacamoire and Seth Rudetsky

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky

Alex Lacamoire

Alex Lacamoire

Andre De Shields and Alex Lacamoire

Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton

Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton

Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton

Alex Lacamoire, Mandy Gonzalez and Dan Lipton

Mandy Gonzalez

Alex Lacamoire and Mandy Gonzalez

Alex Lacamoire and Mandy Gonzalez

Angela Grovey (Executive Director Broadway Inspirational Voices)

Angela Grovey

Allen Rene Louis (Artistic Director Broadway Inspirational Voices) and Angela Grovey

Allen Rene Louis and Angela Grovey

LaChanze and Andre De Shields

LaChanze and Andre De Shields

Alex Lacamoire, LaChanze and Andre De Shields

Alex Lacamoire, LaChanze and Andre De Shields

Allen Rene Louis, Alex Lacamoire, LaChanze and Andre De Shields

John Eric Parker

Brandon Karen-Maddox and Marsellette Davis

Brandon Kazen-Maddox and Marsellette Davis

Adriane Lenox, Andre De Shields and Angela Robinson

Adriane Lenox, Andre De Shields and Angela Robinson

Andre De Shields, Marsellette Davis and Brandon Kazen-Maddoz

Adriane Lenox

Adriane Lenox

Angela Robinson

Angela Robinson

Allen Rene Louis and Angela Robinson

Dell Howlett-Cunningham

Aaron B. Howlett-Cunningham and Dell Howlett-Cunningham

Cassondra James, Grace Stockdale, Daniel J. Watts , Oneika Phillips and Andre De Shields

Grace Stockdale, Lillias White, Daniel J. Watts, Oneika Phillips and Andre De Shields



