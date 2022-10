Photos: Inside Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Fundraising Event

Broadway Inspirational Voices held its BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony on October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm in the heart of Times Square. Check out photos here!

October 22, 2022

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, opened their 2022-2023 Carnegie Hall season on Friday, October 21 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium Perelman Stage with the music of Star Wars-a comprehensive program that includes John Williams' music from all nine films in the Skywalker saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo-all in chronological order. Check out our photos from the event here!