Photos: Inside Australian Theatre Festival NYC Gala

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC celebrated a night of exceptional Aussie talent at its annual Spring Gala, held on Tuesday, May 6th at the historic Players on Gramercy Park. Check out photos from the event.

The sell-out event honored acclaimed actress Danielle Macdonald (known for her roles in Patti Cake$, Dumplin’, Unbelievable, and The Tourist), Benita de Wit (whose Broadway & Off-Broadway Associate Director credits include Sunset Boulevard, Six, Straight Line Crazy, and Bat Out Of Hell), and Sam Cook, Founder of The United Stages Collective.

The evening was a celebration of Australian artistry in New York City, hosted by Amelia Cormack (“Come From Away” and “Hadestown”). Attendees were treated to captivating performances by Brenton Cosier, Isaac Hayward and Amelia Cormack.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC, led by Co-Artistic & Executive Directors Mark Barford and Connor Delves, is in its sixth year and remains dedicated to celebrating Australian stories and artists in New York City. The Gala raised crucial funds to support the Festival’s upcoming 2025 season, which will take place this September in NYC.

The evening drew a distinguished crowd, including notable attendees such as John Polson, Maree Johnson, Olivia Ansell, Kate Mulley, Ty-Gabriel Johnson, and Matthew-Lee Robinson and featured mentions from Alexander Hodge (Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Insecure), Michael Urie (Shrinking, Ugly Betty, Torch Song, Once Upon a Matress, Spamalot), Ryan Spahn (Jordans, Danger & Opportunity, Daniel’s Husband, Succession) and Wesley Enoch (Former Director of Sydney Festival).

About the Australian Theatre Festival NYC:

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is a non-profit organization committed to showcasing the diverse and compelling narratives of Australian playwrights, performers, and creatives to New York City audiences. Through its annual festival and ongoing initiatives, the organization fosters cultural exchange and provides a platform for Australian talent on an international stage.