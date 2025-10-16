Photos: In Rehearsals for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA National Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new North American Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera is getting ready to hit the road! The tour will premiere at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD before traveling to major markets including Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, and more.

As previously revealed, Isaiah Bailey will star as The Phantom, alongside Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daaé and Daniel Lopez as Raoul. They are joined by Midori Marsh (Carlotta Giudicelli), William Thomas Evans (Monsieur Firmin), Carrington Vilmont (Monsieur André), Lisa Vroman (Madame Giry), Christopher Bozeka (Ubaldo Piangi), Melo Ludwig (Meg Giry), and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Christine Daaé at select performances.

The ensemble includes James Channing, Carlyn Connolly, Keenan English, David Young Fernandez, Alyssa Giannetti, Stanley Glover, Matthew Griffin, Jeremy Harr, Olivia McMillan, Evelyn Mê-Linh, Ben Roseberry, Alexandria Shiner, Dennis Shuman, Donovan E. Smith, Stephen Tewksbury, and Krista Wigle. Ballet Chorus members are Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Eureka Nakano, Jennifer Gruener, Liv Mitchell, and Charlotte Oceana. Swings include Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter, and Andy Tighe.

Featuring Maria Björnson’s original design, the tour is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on Harold Prince’s celebrated original direction, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Since its premiere in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has played to more than 160 million people in 205 cities, 58 territories, and 21 languages, becoming one of the most successful musicals in history. Its score includes beloved classics such as “The Music of the Night,” “All I Ask of You,” and the iconic title song.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski