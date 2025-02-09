News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: In Rehearsals for Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER at MCC

Previews will begin on February 25, 2025.

By: Feb. 09, 2025
The World Premiere of All Nighter, a new play by Natalie Margolin, directed by Jaki Bradley, is in rehearsals. All Nighter will begin previews at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on February 25, 2025, with an opening night set for March 9, for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025.
 
Tessa Albertson (“Younger”) and Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen) will serve as understudies, joining the previously announced cast which includes Kristine Froseth (“The Buccaneers”), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”).
 
It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?

 Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

Michelle J. Li
Michelle J. Li



Natalie Margolin and Jaki Bradley
Natalie Margolin and Jaki Bradley

Wilson Chin
Wilson Chin

Cast of All Nighter
Cast of All Nighter

Havana Rose Liu
Havana Rose Liu

Julia Lester
Julia Lester

Kathryn Gallagher and Alyah Chanelle Scott
Kathryn Gallagher and Alyah Chanelle Scott

Playwright Natalie Margolin, Kristine Froseth and Julia Lester
Playwright Natalie Margolin, Kristine Froseth and Julia Lester

Photos: In Rehearsals for Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER at MCC Image
Vocal Coach Liz Hayes, Kathryn Gallagher, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Wardrobe Supervisor Margarita Herrera




