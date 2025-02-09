Photos: In Rehearsals for Natalie Margolin's ALL NIGHTER at MCC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The World Premiere of All Nighter, a new play by Natalie Margolin, directed by Jaki Bradley, is in rehearsals. All Nighter will begin previews at The Newman Mills Theater in The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space on February 25, 2025, with an opening night set for March 9, for a strictly limited 12-week run through May 18, 2025.



Tessa Albertson (“Younger”) and Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen) will serve as understudies, joining the previously announced cast which includes Kristine Froseth (“The Buccaneers”), Tony Award nominee Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Tony Award nominee Julia Lester (Into the Woods), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”).



It’s finals week at a small liberal arts college in rural Pennsylvania. A tight-knit group of roommates pull one last all-nighter to complete their final assignments. Holed up in an old ballroom, the pressure mounts and the Adderall flows as the truths that bind this group together are put to the test. What will be left when the sun rises?