Photos: In Rehearsals for Cole Escola's OH, MARY on Broadway

Following a sold-out, twice-extended world premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, Cole Escola’s Oh, Mary! will officially open tomorrow July 11, 2024 for a limited 12-week engagement through September 15, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Go down memory lane with the campy and comical production in recently revealed rehearsals photos from Oh, Mary!'s Off-Broadway run.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Featuring Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, the entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Hannah Solow and Peter Smith complete the cast.

In addition to Esola (Writer) and Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA. Bryan Bauer is Production Stage Manager and Ryan Patrick Kane is Assistant Stage Manager.