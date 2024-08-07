Photos: In Rehearsal For WHY AM I SO SINGLE? From Tony-Winning SIX Duo Lucy Moss and Toby Barlow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the multi-award-winning writers of SIX, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, comes their all-new, highly anticipated second musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Go inside the process with new photos from inside the rehearsal room!

This Big Fancy Musical follows two besties through the ups, and mostly downs, of their dating lives in the era of Tinder (and Bumble and Grindr and Hinge and Feeld). This musical extravaganza about love, dating, friendship – and bees – explores the weird and wonderful hilariousness of being single.

A celebration of friendship and love, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? asks how two super interesting, super cool, super fun pals could possibly still be single?!? This extraordinary and totally unexplainable situation faced by our fabulous duo is made even more complicated by the fact that, on a completely unrelated note, they also need to find a really great topic for their next musical.

Lead casting has been announced.

Jo Foster (& Juliet; Just For One Day, West End;) will return from the show’s early workshop to co-star in this epic musical for the ages. They will be seen alongside the newly cast Leesa Tulley

(SIX, UK Tour; Kin, Theatro Technis) as their bff. Together they will navigate the difficult modern dating world and how to flirt with your Deliveroo driver, all with their best friend firmly by their side. They are joined on stage by Noah Thomas (Everything Now, Netflix; Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, West End). The ensemble casting is to be announced.

Featuring epic pop and musical-inspired songs by the dynamic writing team of Marlow & Moss (described by British Vogue as the ‘future of musical theatre’), and high-energy choreography by Ellen Kane (Matilda the Musical, Working Title Films; Dear England, National Theatre/West End), WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is set to dazzle the dating world this autumn.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss comment, This is ultimately a musical about two friends, their desire for love, and how they deal with loneliness. We hope people come away feeling super uplifted. And we hope they text someone the second they leave the theatre saying ‘omigosh just fyi i love you soooo much!!!!’

The powerhouse producing team includes Kenny Wax, a past President of the Society of London Theatre (SOLT). He has 25 years of experience working across award-winning and hit shows in the West End, on Broadway and all over the world. His work includes Mischief Theatre productions The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and about to open in the West End, Mind Mangler, Marlow and Moss’ Tony Award-winning global hit SIX currently running in London, New York, Toronto, and on a UK and North American tour, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, based on the book by Kate Pankhurst, which continues its UK tour. Kenny’s Olivier Award-winning shows include Top Hat, Once On This Island, Hey Duggee and The Worst Witch. He is thrilled to be a Producer on Toby and Lucy's second show.

Running Tuesday 27th August 2024 – Thursday 13th February 2025 at Garrick Theatre, 2 Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0HH. Tickets are available from £20 at www.whyamisosingle.com.