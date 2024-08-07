News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: In Rehearsal For WHY AM I SO SINGLE? From Tony-Winning SIX Duo Lucy Moss and Toby Barlow

WHY AM I SO SINGLE? will run Tuesday 27th August 2024 – Thursday 13th February 2025 at Garrick Theatre.

By: Aug. 07, 2024
Why Am I So Single? Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £25
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

From the multi-award-winning writers of SIX, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, comes their all-new, highly anticipated second musical, WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Go inside the process with new photos from inside the rehearsal room!

This Big Fancy Musical follows two besties through the ups, and mostly downs, of their dating lives in the era of Tinder (and Bumble  and Grindr and Hinge and Feeld). This musical extravaganza about love, dating, friendship – and  bees – explores the weird and wonderful hilariousness of being single.  

A celebration of friendship and love, WHY AM I SO SINGLE? asks how two super interesting,  super cool, super fun pals could possibly still be single?!? This extraordinary and totally  unexplainable situation faced by our fabulous duo is made even more complicated by the fact  that, on a completely unrelated note, they also need to find a really great topic for their next  musical.  

Lead casting has been announced.  

Jo Foster (& Juliet; Just For One Day, West End;) will return from the show’s early workshop to  co-star in this epic musical for the ages. They will be seen alongside the newly cast Leesa Tulley

(SIX, UK Tour; Kin, Theatro Technis) as their bff. Together they will navigate the difficult modern  dating world and how to flirt with your Deliveroo driver, all with their best friend firmly by their  side. They are joined on stage by Noah Thomas (Everything Now, Netflix; Everybody’s Talking  About Jamie, West End). The ensemble casting is to be announced.  

Featuring epic pop and musical-inspired songs by the dynamic writing team of Marlow & Moss  (described by British Vogue as the ‘future of musical theatre’), and high-energy choreography by  Ellen Kane (Matilda the Musical, Working Title Films; Dear England, National Theatre/West  End), WHY AM I SO SINGLE? is set to dazzle the dating world this autumn.  

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss comment, This is ultimately a musical about two friends, their  desire for love, and how they deal with loneliness. We hope people come away feeling super  uplifted. And we hope they text someone the second they leave the theatre saying ‘omigosh just  fyi i love you soooo much!!!!’ 

The powerhouse producing team includes Kenny Wax, a past President of the Society of London  Theatre (SOLT). He has 25 years of experience working across award-winning and hit shows in  the West End, on Broadway and all over the world. His work includes Mischief Theatre  productions The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and about to open in the West  End, Mind Mangler, Marlow and Moss’ Tony Award-winning global hit SIX currently running in  London, New York, Toronto, and on a UK and North American tour, Fantastically Great Women  Who Changed the World, based on the book by Kate Pankhurst, which continues its UK tour.  Kenny’s Olivier Award-winning shows include Top Hat, Once On This Island, Hey Duggee and The  Worst Witch. He is thrilled to be a Producer on Toby and Lucy's second show. 

Running Tuesday 27th August 2024 – Thursday 13th February 2025 at Garrick Theatre, 2 Charing Cross Road, London,  WC2H 0HH. Tickets are available from £20 at www.whyamisosingle.com.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Why Am I So Single? Image
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss

Why Am I So Single? Image
The Cast of WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Why Am I So Single? Image
Olivia O'Connor, Josh Butler, Jamel Matthias, Jemima Brown

Why Am I So Single? Image
Noah Thomas, Jemima Brown

Why Am I So Single? Image
Leesa Tulley

Why Am I So Single? Image
Jo Foster, Leesa Tulley, and the Cast of WHY AM I SO SINGLE?

Why Am I So Single? Image
The Cast of WHY AM I SO SINGLE?





Videos