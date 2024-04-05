Photos: Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda Host Biden Fundraiser at SUFFS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Wednesday April 3, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a fundraiser at new Broadway musical Suffs to support President Biden’s campaign. Clinton is a producer of the musical along with Malala Yousafzai, Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman.

Secretary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda made pre-show remarks to the sold-out crowd, highlighting the importance of this musical today, especially in this crucial election year. Additionally, they praised book writer, composer, lyricist and star Shaina Taub as the future of American theatre. Former President Bill Clinton was also in attendance and met the cast for photos afterwards alongside Secretary Clinton.

Check out photos from the evening below!

Suffs is now in previews at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night on April 18th.

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical.

Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Rounding out the company are Hawley Gould (Lincoln Center Theater’s Camelot) as the Alternate for Alice Paul, Jaygee Macapugay (Here Lies Love) as Mollie Hay, and Laila Drew (Broadway debut) as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. The ensemble will feature Dana Costello (Pretty Woman) as well as Jenna Bainbridge, Monica Tulia Ramirez, and Ada Westfall making their Broadway debuts. The cast will also include Christine Heesun Hwang (Les Misérables National Tour), Chessa Metz (Broadway debut), Kirsten Scott (Jersey Boys), Housso Semon (Girl From The North Country), and D'Kaylah Unique Whitley (Dear Evan Hansen).

Suffs features book, music and lyrics by Kleban Prize, Fred Ebb Award, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Shaina Taub, direction by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman (Violet), choreography by Mayte Natalio (How to Dance in Ohio), music supervision and music direction by Andrea Grody (The Band’s Visit), scenic design by Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (Jagged Little Pill), costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Lap Chi Chu (Camelot), sound design by Jason Crystal (Sweeney Todd), orchestrations by Tony Award winner Michael Starobin (Next to Normal), and casting by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Soft Power).

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson