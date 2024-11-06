Photos: Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen in STRATEGIC LOVE PLAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York premiere of Strategic Love Play, starring Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen, is being presented by Audible. Strategic Love Play opens this Sunday, November 10 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. The five-week run at the Minetta Lane, through Saturday, December 7, will also be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world. See photos here!



Written by Miriam Battye and directed by Katie Posner, Strategic Love Play arrives in New York following a sold-out run at the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a UK tour, and two sold-out runs at London’s Soho Theatre. Strategic Love Play was originally produced by Paines Plough, Soho Theatre, and Belgrade Theatre, in association with Landmark Theatres.



After matching online, two strangers – Heléne Yorke and Michael Zegen – meet in real life. The vibe is off, and the conversation is a mess. Yet something is keeping them in their seats. What begins as a typical date off the apps spirals into something unexpected in a bold new production of Strategic Love Play, the show that sold out in London and took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm. From “Succession” writer Miriam Battye and director Katie Posner comes the New York debut of the award-winning, razor-sharp “comedic tour de force” (The Guardian) that The Evening Standard calls “as gripping as a friend’s rapid-fire texts from a disastrous first date.”



The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Jen Schriever (lighting design), Tei Blow (sound design), Elizabeth Allen(production stage manager), Jackson Berkley (properties), and Taylor Williams, CSA(casting). Technical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by Baseline Theatrical’s Jonathan Whitton. The company understudies are Katie Broad and Sebastian Beacon.

