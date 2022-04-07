Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HANGMEN
Photos: HANGMEN Cast & Creative Team Arrive at Golden Theatre for First Performance

The cast features “Game of Thrones’” Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry) and more.

Apr. 7, 2022  

Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning comedy Hangmen will begin performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) Friday, April 8, 2022,

See photos of the cast and crew arriving at the theatre below!

Playwright Martin McDonagh, director Matthew Dunster, set and costume designer Anna Fleischle and lighting designer Joshua Carr joined the cast which features "Game of Thrones'" Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as "Smike" was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years. Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

In his small pub in the North of England in the mid-1960s, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London -with a very different wardrobe and motive - enters their world.

Hangmen
Dunster, Fleischle, McDonagh, Joshua Carr and cast of Hangmen

Hangmen
Anna Fleischle

Hangmen
David Threlfall, Andy Nyman

Hangmen
David Threlfall, Tracie Bennett, Gaby French

Hangmen
Alfie Allen

Hangmen
Martin McDonagh, Matthew Dunster

Hangmen
Peter Bradbury, Colin McPhillamy, Katie Fabel, Gina Costigan, Sebastian Beacon

Hangmen
Richard Hollis, Jeremy Crutchley, Ryan Pope, Owen Campbell, John Horton

Hangmen
John Hodgkinson, Jeremy Crutchley

Hangmen
Josh Goulding




