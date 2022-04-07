Photos: HANGMEN Cast & Creative Team Arrive at Golden Theatre for First Performance

Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning comedy Hangmen will begin performances at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) Friday, April 8, 2022,

See photos of the cast and crew arriving at the theatre below!

Playwright Martin McDonagh, director Matthew Dunster, set and costume designer Anna Fleischle and lighting designer Joshua Carr joined the cast which features "Game of Thrones'" Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as "Smike" was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years. Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.