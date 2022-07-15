Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mr. Saturday Night
Click Here for More on Mr. Saturday Night

Photos: Governor Kathy Hochul Visits MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television.

Jul. 15, 2022  

Governor Kathy Hochul paid a visit to MR. SATURDAY NIGHT on Thursday, July 14.

Check out photos below!

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. Mr. Saturday Night also features Tony Award winner Randy Graff (City of Angels, Les Misérables) as Elaine Young; David Paymer (City Slickers, Quiz Show, State & Main), who is recreating his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy's brother Stan Yankleman; Shoshana Bean (Wicked, Waitress) as Susan Young; and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary, Broadway's Hair) as agent Annie Wells. The Broadway company will also include Jordan Gelber (Sunday in the Park with George), Brian Gonzales (Aladdin), and Mylinda Hull (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Sweet Charity), Stephen DeRosa (Gary: A Sequel) Henry Gainza (On Your Feet), Tari Kelly (Groundhog Day) and Tatiana Wechsler (Broadway debut).

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

Mr. Saturday Night
The Cast and Band of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT with Governor Kathy Hochul

Mr. Saturday Night
The Cast of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT with Governor Kathy Hochul

Mr. Saturday Night
Billy Crystal and Governor Kathy Hochul



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You


LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Hagerstown Next Month
July 15, 2022

21 years ago, a certain blonde woman won over the hearts of millions of people as she pursed her love all the way to Harvard Law School. It was such a huge hit that it was turned into a Broadway musical and now that musical is making its way to Hagerstown MD.
East Lynne Theater Company Presents WHO AM I THIS TIME (& OTHER CONUNDRUMS OF LOVE) Beginning This Month
July 15, 2022

Since Kurt Vonnegut (1922 – 2007), the author of 'Slaughterhouse-Five,' would have been 100 this year, the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company is celebrating the occasion by offering three of his charming stories in 'Who Am I This Time? (& Other Conundrums of Love.)'  Adapted by Aaron Posner, these humorous tales filled with heart take place in the small town of North Crawford, Connecticut in 1962.
International Chamber Programme Announced For The Howard Assembly Room, Leeds
July 15, 2022

As Opera North celebrates the opening of its long-awaited restaurant, Kino, the Company's venue on the floors above, the Howard Assembly Room, announces an international programme of chamber music to mark its first year since reopening.
The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show Returns This Month
July 15, 2022

The Capital City Showcase, the variety show that features the DMV's best performing artists and hosted by Christian Hunt, returns with its new one-of-a-kind blend of entertainment: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show on Saturday, July 30th, 2022 at 7:30pm!
The Microscopic Septet Performs in New York This Month For Two Shows Only
July 15, 2022

Active for a dozen years, the Microscopic Septet were widely recognized as 'New York's Most Famous Unknown Band.' The group started with a basic reeds-and-rhythm texture (soprano, alto, tenor and baritone sax, piano, bass and drums) that was sonically similar to the sound of the Swing Era. However, they employed these textures to address a widely eclectic range of styles, from free-form music to R&B, rhumbas and ragtime.