Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

The production will open on December 10, 2023.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: HARMONY Opens On Broadway! See What the Critics Are Saying!
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 2 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight! Photo 3 MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Digital Cast Recording To Drop At Midnight!
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo 4 Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

How to Dance in Ohio Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

How to Dance in Ohio celebrated its first preview on Broadway last night. Before curtain, they received a proclamation from the mayor's office declaring November 15th "How to Dance in Ohio the Musical Day".

See photos below!

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, is opening on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St) on December 10, 2023. the musical features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts.

Reprising their roles from the world premiere engagement at Syracuse Stage, the cast was heralded by The Syracuse Post Standard which said, “both reflecting and respecting neurodivergence, with every single actor onstage delivering a distinguished, joyous, jaw-dropping performance.” In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica. Also featured in the cast are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein), and Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!) Additional cast will be announced shortly.

Based on the award-winning HBO documentary, How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.

The full creative team includes Tony Award nominated scenic designer Robert Brill (Ain’t Too Proud, Thoughts of a Colored Man), Tony Award nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush (For Colored Girls…), two–time Tony Award winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812) and sound designer Connor Wang (The Cher Show – assist). Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Bruce Coughlin (The Light in the Piazza), music direction is by Lily Ling (Hamilton tours) and Scott Rowen (Hamilton) is the production stage manager. The production is cast by Benton Whitley, CSA & Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical. General management is by ShowTown Theatricals. Production counsel is Doug Nevin/ Klaris Law and the Production Manager is Bethany Stewert (What the Constitution Means to Me).

Through a dedication to authentic autistic representation, the musical’s creators adhere closely to the documentary’s narrative and spirit, offering a visible platform for autistic actors in a way that has never happened before in a new musical, either on or off the stage. Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt (she/her) serves as the production’s Autistic Creative Consultant with Becky Leifman (she/her) as the Director of Community Engagement. The Accessibility Team also includes Jeremy Wein (Associate Producer) and Nicole D'Angelo (Script Consultant).

Photo credit: Andy Henderson

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview

How to Dance in Ohio
How to Dance in Ohio First Preview




RELATED STORIES

1
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO to Offer $35 Tickets as Part of Digital Ticket Lottery Photo
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO to Offer $35 Tickets as Part of Digital Ticket Lottery

How to Dance in Ohio will launch a digital lottery powered by Telecharge, starting at 12am on Tuesday, November 14 ahead of the show’s first preview performance on Wednesday, November 15. 

2
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles

In this video, watch as the cast of How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway unpacks their roles!

3
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

Rehearsals are udnerway for the new musical How to Dance in Ohio! Inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, the new musical features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold. Check out a first look at the cast in rehearals!

4
Meet the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

The new musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, begins previews on Broadway tonight, November 15. Meet the cast of How to Dance in Ohio here!

More Hot Stories For You

National Endowment for the Arts Launches ArtsHERE Grant ProgramNational Endowment for the Arts Launches ArtsHERE Grant Program
James T. Lane Will Return to CHICAGO Next WeekJames T. Lane Will Return to CHICAGO Next Week
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Natascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on BroadwayNatascia Diaz and Henry Gottfried Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

Videos

Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Video
Old Friends Lonny Price & Jim Walton Reunite to Celebrate MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night Video
HARMONY Cast Hits the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Video
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
MOULIN ROUGE!
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You