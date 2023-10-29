Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— opened its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway, on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

Check out photos from the performance below!

The orchestra was joined by guest artists Hailey Kilgore (Tony and Grammy Award nominee for her portrayal of Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island), Derek Klena (Tony Award nominee for his portrayal of Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill), Javier Muñoz (co-creator of the title role in Hamilton), and Ali Stroker (Tony Award winner for her role as Ado Annie in the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), and featured music from some of the most iconic new musical theater classics since 2000, including Hamilton, Wicked, The Last Five Years, Spring Awakening, Waitress, and more.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy