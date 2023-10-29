Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More

The concert took place on Friday, October 27.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— opened its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway, on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities.

Check out photos from the performance below!

The orchestra was joined by guest artists Hailey Kilgore (Tony and Grammy Award nominee for her portrayal of Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of Once On This Island), Derek Klena (Tony Award nominee for his portrayal of Nick Healy in Jagged Little Pill), Javier Muñoz (co-creator of the title role in Hamilton), and Ali Stroker (Tony Award winner for her role as Ado Annie in the Broadway revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!), and featured music from some of the most iconic new musical theater classics since 2000, including Hamilton, Wicked, The Last Five Years, Spring Awakening, Waitress, and more. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore and Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz and Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker and Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke and Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz, Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore and Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker and Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore and Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz and Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz and Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker and Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker and Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Members of The Susan E. Wagner High School Concert Chorus

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Members of The Susan E. Wagner High School Concert Chorus t

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Members of The Susan E. Wagner High School Concert Chorus that includes- Jesse Lefurge, William Alexander, Amanda O'Leary, Sean Penias, Kaitlyn Attanasio, Jordan Oliver Bueno, Fatu Kiadii, Sand Morales and Paul Corn

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke with Darian Jenkins, Lori Hall, Julianna Collaze and Ellie Carlson

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena, Steven Reineke and Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena, Eric Gabbard, Steven Reineke and Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke, June Freemanzon and Eric Gabbard

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Jamie deRoy and Steven Reineke

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke and Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Ali Stroker

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Hailey Kilgore

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena, Hailey Kilgore, Ali Stroker and Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Derek Klena, Hailey Kilgore, Ali Stroker and Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke, Derek Klena, Hailey Kilgore, Ali Stroker and Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke, Derek Klena, Hailey Kilgore, Ali Stroker and Javier Munoz

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke, Derek Klena, Hailey Kilgore, Ali Stroker, Javier Munoz and Eric Gabbard

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke, Derek Klena, Hailey Kilgore, Ali Stroker, Javier Munoz and Eric Gabbard

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Steven Reineke, Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, Javier Munoz, Derek Klena with Members of The Susan E. Wagner High School Concert Chorus that includes- Jesse Lefurge, William Alexander, Amanda O'Leary, Sean Penias, Kaitlyn Attanasio, Jordan Oliver Bueno, Fatu Kiadii, Sand Morales and Paul Corn

Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More
Jamie deRoy and Hailey Kilgore



Recommended For You