Photos: Go Inside Sir Tim Rice's Caricature Unveiling at Sardi's
Stars at the event included David Henry Hwang, Lena Hall, Frances Ruffelle, Nik Walker and many more.
Tony, Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winning lyricist Sir Tim Rice joined the wall of drawings at Sardi's!
See photos from the event below!
Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David. He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone.
One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. The 2016 Sunday Times Rich List values Rice at Â£150m; the 15th-richest music millionaire in the UK. He is one of fifteen artists to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.
Sir Tim Rice and Thomas Schumacher
Sir Tim Rice and Pat Schoenfeld
Sir Tim Rice, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Robert E. Wankel
Sir Tim Rice and Nick Scandalios
Sir Tim Rice and Brian Usifer
Roger Allers, Sir Tim Rice and Rob Minkoff
Beth Fowler and Sir Tim Rice
Mariama Diop, Sir Tim Rice and Evie Winter Lee
Sir Tim Rice and David Henry Hwang
Des McAnuff and Sir Tim Rice
Lena Hall and Frances Ruffelle
Sir Tim Rice and Imogen Lloyd Webber
Irene Mecchi and Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice and Max Klimavicius
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice and Max Klimavicius
Thomas Schumacher, Sir Tim Rice, Robert E. Wankel and Max Klimavicius
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice
Bonita J. Hamilton, Lindiwe Dlamini, Sir Tim Rice, Ntomba'khona Dlamini, Kendra Moore and L Steven Taylor
Nik Walker and Sir Tim Rice
Frances Ruffelle and Sir Tim Rice
Frank Dunlop and Sir Tim Rice
Neil Meron, Sir Tim Rice and Danny Strong
Sir Tim Rice and Danny Strong
Neil Meron and Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice and Sammi Cannold
Sir Tim Rice, Sammi Cannold and Safi Rauf
Jane McIntosh Rice and Sir Tim Rice
Han Van Sciver and Frances Ruffelle
Safi Rauf, Charlotte St. Martin and Sammi Cannold
Suzanne Tobak, Lynn Wankel and Pat Schoenfeld
Rob Minkoff, Thomas Schumacher and Roger Allers
Jackie Green and Sir Tim Rice
Sir Tim Rice's Caricature
Photos: Go Inside Sir Tim Rice's Caricature Unveiling at Sardi's
