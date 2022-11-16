Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Sir Tim Rice's Caricature Unveiling at Sardi's

Stars at the event included David Henry Hwang, Lena Hall, Frances Ruffelle, Nik Walker and many more.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Tony, Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winning lyricist Sir Tim Rice joined the wall of drawings at Sardi's!

See photos from the event below!

Sir Tim Rice is an author and Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Emmy Award, Tony Award, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist. He is best known for his collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber, with whom he wrote Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Evita; with Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson of ABBA, with whom he wrote Chess; for additional songs for the 2011 West End revival of The Wizard of Oz; and for his work with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, and the musical King David. He also worked with Elton John on Disney's The Lion King, the musical Aida, and DreamWorks Animation's The Road to El Dorado and Ennio Morricone.


One of the most celebrated lyricists in British popular culture, Rice was knighted by Elizabeth II for services to music in 1994. He has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is an inductee into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, is a Disney Legend recipient, and is a fellow of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. The 2016 Sunday Times Rich List values Rice at Â£150m; the 15th-richest music millionaire in the UK. He is one of fifteen artists to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award.

Sir Tim Rice and Thomas Schumacher

Sir Tim Rice and Pat Schoenfeld

Sir Tim Rice, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Robert E. Wankel

Sir Tim Rice and Nick Scandalios

Sir Tim Rice and Brian Usifer

Roger Allers, Sir Tim Rice and Rob Minkoff

Beth Fowler and Sir Tim Rice

Mariama Diop, Sir Tim Rice and Evie Winter Lee

Sir Tim Rice and David Henry Hwang

Des McAnuff and Sir Tim Rice

Lena Hall and Sir Tim Rice

Lena Hall and Frances Ruffelle

Sir Tim Rice and Imogen Lloyd Webber

Irene Mecchi and Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice and Max Klimavicius

Sir Tim Rice and Max Klimavicius

Sir Tim Rice and Max Klimavicius

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice and Max Klimavicius

Thomas Schumacher, Sir Tim Rice, Robert E. Wankel and Max Klimavicius

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice

Bonita J. Hamilton, Lindiwe Dlamini, Sir Tim Rice, Ntomba'khona Dlamini, Kendra Moore and L Steven Taylor

Nik Walker and Sir Tim Rice

Nik Walker and Sir Tim Rice

Frances Ruffelle and Sir Tim Rice

Frank Dunlop and Sir Tim Rice

Neil Meron, Sir Tim Rice and Danny Strong

Sir Tim Rice and Danny Strong

Neil Meron and Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice and Sammi Cannold

Sir Tim Rice, Sammi Cannold and Safi Rauf

Jane McIntosh Rice and Sir Tim Rice

Han Van Sciver and Frances Ruffelle

Safi Rauf, Charlotte St. Martin and Sammi Cannold

Suzanne Tobak, Lynn Wankel and Pat Schoenfeld

Rob Minkoff, Thomas Schumacher and Roger Allers

Neil Meron and Danny Strong

Jackie Green and Sir Tim Rice

Sir Tim Rice's Caricature



