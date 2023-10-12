Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A WONDERFUL WORLD in New Orleans

The production will play at Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W Randolph Street) in Chicago, IL from October 12-29, 2023, prior to Broadway.  

A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong recently played at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans. 

See photos from opening night below!

Producers Thomas E. Rodgers, Jr., Renee Rodgers, Andrew Delaplaine, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams, Liz Curtis, and Martian Entertainment (Carl D. White and Gregory Rae) present A Wonderful World at at Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W Randolph Street) in Chicago, IL from October 12-29, 2023, prior to Broadway.  

A Wonderful World is the singular story of jazz legend, Grammy Award winner and American icon Louis Armstrong from the perspective of his four wives, who each had a unique impact on his life. Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as a trumpet player and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom.

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway: Aladdin, Hamilton) stars as Armstrong. His wives are played by Ta’Rea Campbell (Philip tour of Hamilton, Broadway: The Lion King, The Book of Mormon) as Lucille Wilson, Jennie Harney-Fleming (Broadway: The Color Purple, Hamilton) as Lil Hardin, Brennyn Lark (Broadway: Six, Les Misérables) as Alpha Smith and Khalifa White (Broadway: Caroline, or Change, Little Shop of Horrors) as Daisy Parker. 
 
The cast also features Lindsey Corey (Miami New Drama: A Wonderful World) as Cherry/Ensemble,  DeWitt Fleming, Jr. (TV: “Boardwalk Empire,” NY City Center Encores!: The Tap Dance Kid) as Lincoln Perry, Matthew Greenwood (TV: “1923”) as Johnny Collins, Gavin Gregory (Broadway: The Color Purple, The Gershwins’ Porgy & Bess) as King Joe Oliver, and Matt Wolpe (Broadway: Finding Neverland) as Joe Glaser/Karnofsky, with Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. (Broadway: The Music Man), Eean Cochran (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Jamal Christopher Douglas (Broadway: Paradise Square), Alexandra Frohlinger (Broadway: Soul Doctor), Afra Hines (Broadway: Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Funny Girl), Alan Kelly (National Tour: Pippin, West End: We Will Rock You), Ashley McManus (National Tour: A Bronx Tale), Aurelia Michael (Broadway: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Alysha Morgan (Public Theater: The Harder They Come), Jarran Muse (Broadway: Motown the Musical), Aaron Michael Ray (Broadway: Come From Away) as u/s Louis/King Joe Oliver, Khadijah Rolle (Regional: Sister Act the Musical), Dave Schoonover (Broadway: Bad Cinderella, National Tour: Love Never Dies), Brett Sturgis (Broadway: On Your Feet!, Aida), Renell Taylor (Regional: Newsies, Chicago, Dames at Sea), and Dori Waymer (Regional: The Color Purple). 
  
Conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway’s The King and I, Taboo), and novelist Andrew Delaplaine and directed by Renshaw, A Wonderful World has an original book by Aurin Squire (“This is Us,” “The Good Fight,” “Evil”) and features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong. Wife and husband team Annastasia Victory (Caroline, or Change, Once on This Island) and Michael O. Mitchell (MJ the Musical, Motown the Musical) provide original compositions, arrangements, orchestrations, music supervision and direction. Choreography is by Rickey Tripp (Associate Choreographer for Broadway’s Once on This Island and Choir Boy). DeWitt Fleming, Jr. provides Specialty Tap Choreography. Christina Sajous serves as Associate Director, Aurelia Michael as Associate Choreographer and Alysha Morgan as Associate Specialty Tap Choreographer. 
 

A Wonderful World
A Wonderful World

Michael O. Mitchell
Michael O. Mitchell

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Khalifa White
Khalifa White

Jennie Harney-Fleming
Jennie Harney-Fleming

Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark

Ta'Rea Campbell
Ta'Rea Campbell

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart

James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Curtain Call
Curtain Call

Nicholas Richberg and Michel Hausmann

Thomas E. Rodgers, JR. and Renee Rodgers
Thomas E. Rodgers, JR. and Renee Rodgers

Aurin Squire and Christopher Renshaw
Aurin Squire and Christopher Renshaw

Alan Kelly
Alan Kelly

Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce
Erika Woods and Wendell Pierce

Jamal Christopher Douglas
Jamal Christopher Douglas

Aaron Michael Ray
Aaron Michael Ray

Dave Schoonover
Dave Schoonover

Christina Sajous
Christina Sajous

Brennyn Lark
Brennyn Lark

Afra Hines
Afra Hines

Gavin Gregory
Gavin Gregory

Khalifa White
Khalifa White

Michael O. Mitchell and Annastasia Victory
Michael O. Mitchell and Annastasia Victory

Jennie Harney-Fleming and DeWitt Fleming, JR.
Jennie Harney-Fleming and DeWitt Fleming, JR.

James Monroe Iglehart
James Monroe Iglehart

Ta'Rea Campbell
Ta'Rea Campbell

Matt Wolpe
Matt Wolpe

Brett Sturgis
Brett Sturgis

Ashley McManus
Ashley McManus

Aurelia Michael
Aurelia Michael

Alexandra Frohlinger
Alexandra Frohlinger

Brennyn Lark, Khalifa White, James Monroe Iglehart, Jennie Harney-Fleming, and Ta'Rea Campbell
Brennyn Lark, Khalifa White, James Monroe Iglehart, Jennie Harney-Fleming, and Ta'Rea Campbell

Renell Taylor
Renell Taylor

Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.
Ronnie S. Bowman Jr.

Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. and Alysha Morgan
Ronnie S. Bowman, Jr. and Alysha Morgan

Khadijah Rolle
Khadijah Rolle

Cast Members
Cast Members

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams and Liz Curtis
Vanessa Williams and Liz Curtis

Producers Vanessa Williams and Liz Curtis with James Monroe Iglehart
Producers Vanessa Williams and Liz Curtis with James Monroe Iglehart

Vanessa Williams and James Monroe Iglehart
Vanessa Williams and James Monroe Iglehart

Liz Curtis, Vanessa Williams, James Monroe Iglehart, Carl White, Gregory Rae, Aurin Squire
Liz Curtis, Vanessa Williams, James Monroe Iglehart, Carl White, Gregory Rae, Aurin Squire

James Monroe Iglehart, Vanessa Williams and Aurin Squire
James Monroe Iglehart, Vanessa Williams and Aurin Squire

Adam Koch and Steven Royal
Adam Koch and Steven Royal

A Wonderful World Music Team
A Wonderful World Music Team

The cast
The cast

The company
The company

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of A WONDERFUL WORLD in New Orleans
Brennyn Lark, Khalifa White, James Monroe Iglehart, Vanessa Williams, Jennie Harney-Fleming, and Ta'Rea Campbell

Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell
Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell

 




