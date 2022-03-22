Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: The New Wave on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the event launched Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Check out photos below!

Broadway By The Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons and songs. This year's concerts will celebrate the music, anecdotes, and behind the scenes stories of various themes, the first being the groundbreaking work of a fresh, new crop of writers, and the defining elements of our new, contemporary Broadway.

In the first concert of their 21st season, Broadway By The Year celebrated Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez (The Book of Mormon), Lopez and Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison (The Drowsy Chaperone), and so much more.

Performers that took part included Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ: The Musical, Once on This Island), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky: The Musical, Forbidden Broadway), Ben Jones (Musical Theater/Opera/Concert Artist), Jeanine Bruen (Pamela's First Musical), Adan Gallegos (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), along with The Broadway by the Year Chorus led by Tyler McCall, and The Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe, Joe Iconis and Family (Be More Chill), Sara Neimietz (13 The Musical), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset) and Gunhild Carling (The Wonder Woman of Jazz).



Scott Siegel



Danny Gardner



Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Bryan Hunt, Danielle Jackman, Rashaan James II, Oren Korenblum, Chris McNiff, Michael Santomassimo. Kelly Sheehan and Christine Sienicki



Danny Gardner with Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Bryan Hunt, Danielle Jackman, Rashaan James II, Oren Korenblum, Chris McNiff, Michael Santomassimo. Kelly Sheehan and Christine Sienicki



Sara Niemietz



Sara Niemietz



Quentin Earl Darrington



Quentin Earl Darrington



Jenny Lee Stern



Jenny Lee Stern



Jenny Lee Stern



Ben Jones



Ben Jones



Gunhild Carling



Gunhild Carling



Gunhild Carling



Quentin Earl Darrington



Quentin Earl Darrington



Charlie Fusari



The Broadway by the Year Chorus



The Broadway by the Year Chorus



Ben Jones



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Joe Iconis



Lauren Marcus



Lauren Marcus



Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus



Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser



Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser



Jason SweetTooth Williams



Joe Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Lauren Marcus



Ben Jones



Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling



Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling



Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling



Jeanine Bruen



Jeanine Bruen



Adan Gallegos



Adan Gallegos



Ben Jones and Sara Niemietz



Jenny Lee Stern



Jenny Lee Stern



Danny Gardner and Scott Siegel



Ben Jones and Scott Siegel



Danny Gardner with Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Bryan Hunt, Danielle Jackman, Rashaan James II, Oren Korenblum, Chris McNiff, Michael Santomassimo. Kelly Sheehan and Christine Sienicki



Scott Siegel and Adan Gallegos



Scott Siegel and Jenny Lee Stern



Jason SweetTooth Williams, Lauren Marcus, Joe Iconis, Ian Kagey and Seth Eliser



Scott Siegel and Jeanine Bruen



The Broadway by the Year Chorus that includes-Stephanie Bacastow, Daniel Baskin, Abigail Carter, Charlie Fusari, Adan Gallegos, Katie Gray, Matthew Harter, Albert Nelthropp Luana Psaros, Gabriella Rodriguez, Ashley Ryan and Justine Verheul



Scott Siegel and Sara Niemietz



Quentin Earl Darrington and Scott Siegel



Scott Siegel and Gunhild Carling



Ben Jones and Sara Niemietz



Gunhild Carling and Danny Gardner



Gunhild Carling and Danny Gardner