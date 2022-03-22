Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE

Broadway By The Year concerts open time capsules to some of the Great White Way's most memorable seasons and songs.

Mar. 22, 2022  

The Town Hall presented Broadway By The Year: The New Wave on Monday, March 21 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the event launched Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Check out photos below!

In the first concert of their 21st season, Broadway By The Year celebrated Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Hamilton), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Bobby Lopez (The Book of Mormon), Lopez and Jeff Marx (Avenue Q), Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison (The Drowsy Chaperone), and so much more.

Performers that took part included Quentin Earl Darrington (MJ: The Musical, Once on This Island), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky: The Musical, Forbidden Broadway), Ben Jones (Musical Theater/Opera/Concert Artist), Jeanine Bruen (Pamela's First Musical), Adan Gallegos (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), along with The Broadway by the Year Chorus led by Tyler McCall, and The Broadway by the Year Dance Troupe, Joe Iconis and Family (Be More Chill), Sara Neimietz (13 The Musical), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset) and Gunhild Carling (The Wonder Woman of Jazz).

Scott Siegel
Scott Siegel

Danny Gardner
Danny Gardner

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE
Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Bryan Hunt, Danielle Jackman, Rashaan James II, Oren Korenblum, Chris McNiff, Michael Santomassimo. Kelly Sheehan and Christine Sienicki

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE
Danny Gardner with Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Bryan Hunt, Danielle Jackman, Rashaan James II, Oren Korenblum, Chris McNiff, Michael Santomassimo. Kelly Sheehan and Christine Sienicki

Sara Niemietz
Sara Niemietz

Sara Niemietz
Sara Niemietz

Quentin Earl Darrington
Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington
Quentin Earl Darrington

Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling

Gunhild Carling
Gunhild Carling

Quentin Earl Darrington
Quentin Earl Darrington

Quentin Earl Darrington
Quentin Earl Darrington

Charlie Fusari
Charlie Fusari

The Broadway by the Year Chorus
The Broadway by the Year Chorus

The Broadway by the Year Chorus
The Broadway by the Year Chorus

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Joe Iconis
Joe Iconis

Lauren Marcus
Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus
Lauren Marcus

Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus
Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser
Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser

Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser
Lauren Marcus and Seth Eliser

Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Joe Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Lauren Marcus
Joe Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams and Lauren Marcus

Ben Jones
Ben Jones

Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling
Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling

Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling
Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling

Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling
Danny Gardner and Gunhild Carling

Jeanine Bruen
Jeanine Bruen

Jeanine Bruen
Jeanine Bruen

Adan Gallegos
Adan Gallegos

Adan Gallegos
Adan Gallegos

Ben Jones and Sara Niemietz
Ben Jones and Sara Niemietz

Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern

Jenny Lee Stern
Jenny Lee Stern

Danny Gardner and Scott Siegel
Danny Gardner and Scott Siegel

Ben Jones and Scott Siegel
Ben Jones and Scott Siegel

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE
Danny Gardner with Broadway By The Year Dance Troupe that includes-Emily Applebaum, Anna Backer, Bryan Hunt, Danielle Jackman, Rashaan James II, Oren Korenblum, Chris McNiff, Michael Santomassimo. Kelly Sheehan and Christine Sienicki

Scott Siegel and Adan Gallegos
Scott Siegel and Adan Gallegos

Scott Siegel and Jenny Lee Stern
Scott Siegel and Jenny Lee Stern

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE
Jason SweetTooth Williams, Lauren Marcus, Joe Iconis, Ian Kagey and Seth Eliser

Scott Siegel and Jeanine Bruen
Scott Siegel and Jeanine Bruen

Photos: Go Inside BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: THE NEW WAVE
The Broadway by the Year Chorus that includes-Stephanie Bacastow, Daniel Baskin, Abigail Carter, Charlie Fusari, Adan Gallegos, Katie Gray, Matthew Harter, Albert Nelthropp Luana Psaros, Gabriella Rodriguez, Ashley Ryan and Justine Verheul

Scott Siegel and Sara Niemietz
Scott Siegel and Sara Niemietz

Quentin Earl Darrington and Scott Siegel
Quentin Earl Darrington and Scott Siegel

Scott Siegel and Gunhild Carling
Scott Siegel and Gunhild Carling

Ben Jones and Sara Niemietz
Ben Jones and Sara Niemietz

Gunhild Carling and Danny Gardner
Gunhild Carling and Danny Gardner

Gunhild Carling and Danny Gardner
Gunhild Carling and Danny Gardner



