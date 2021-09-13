Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA

Click Here for More Articles on AMERICAN UTOPIA

New behind-the-scenes photos from David Byrne's American Utopia on Broadway have been released! Check them out below!

The acclaimed show returns to the live stage this Friday, September 17 at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street), and will receive a Special Tony Award at the upcoming Tony Awards ceremony on September 26.

The acclaimed Spike Lee film of David Byrne's American Utopia also won two Creative Arts Emmy Awards over the weekend - Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special (Rob Sinclair, Lighting Designer / Brian Spett, Lighting Director) and Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special (Paul Hsu, Re-Recording Mixer / Michael Lonsdale, Production Mixer / Pete Keppler, Music Mixer) - and is up for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) at the main Emmy Awards ceremony next Sunday.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with returning band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

We could all use a little Utopia right now, and David Byrne's American Utopia returns to rock Broadway this fall. The show features staging by choreographer Annie-B Parson, with Alex Timbers serving as production consultant - will begin performances on September 17, featuring all the great songs, all the acclaimed musicians, and a gorgeous new venue to blow the roof off of. This is the event that will tell the world, if you want to rediscover the joy of live music, community and connection, Broadway's St. James Theatre must be the place!

ABOUT THE TEAM

American Utopia's design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

David Byrne's American Utopia is produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo and Todomundo with Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions. Allan Williams serves as Executive Producer.

ABOUT THE FILM

Academy Award®-winning director Spike Lee's acclaimed filmed version of David Byrne's American Utopia made its world premiere opening the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and is currently streaming on HBO Max.

ABOUT THE ALBUM

Nonesuch Records released both the original 2018 American Utopia album, which inspired the Broadway show, as well as the cast album for David Byrne's American Utopia, with music and lyrics by David Byrne. Both albums are available digitally and on vinyl and CD: the cast album here, the original album here.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets are on sale at www.americanutopiabroadway.com.

The performance runs approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

All ticket holders for performances through October 31, 2021 are required to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine and will be required to properly wear a mask at all times except while actively eating or drinking when seated. Guests under the age of 12 who are unvaccinated, and those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination, must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test. See further details and requirements regarding vaccinations, testing and safety protocols here.